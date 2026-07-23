Review: Bubblicious Gummy Gum Is A Next Generation Chewing Experience

Before the food and beverage world was consumed with collaborations (like KFC and Mike's Hot Honey or Grillo's Pickles and PBR), the more noteworthy combinations were two separate products combined to create a new one. One of the more novel two-fers was the Tootsie Pop, where the chocolate was hidden inside a lollipop, and later when Charms hid a wad of gum inside its own sucker. Whether or not you've been blown away by the charms of Tootsie Pop or a Blow Pop, you have to admit, they are confectionary concepts that work. The fine folks over at Bubblicious have been making classic and nostalgic candies since the 1970s, and in 2027, the brand hopes to take chewing gum to a whole new level with the release of Gummy Gum.

Gummy gum? Is that like gum, but with extra gum? Nope, it's Bubblicious gum, and within the wad resides a piece of gummy candy. "We wanted to rethink bubble gum by making the chewing experience more playful and surprising," said Jen Redmond, gum and mints category director for Perfetti Van Melle North America, in a press release. She added, "It delivers a multisensory experience, while still celebrating what people have always loved about Bubblicious: big bubbles and great flavor."

So, is Bubblicious Gummy Gum totally bubble yum or perhaps a tad too bubble dumb? The Takeout took out some pieces of its two flavors — Watermelon and Strawberry Orange — and chewed and stewed over it all. Now all can be revealed in this chew and review.