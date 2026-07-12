15 Classic Candies From The '70s That Give Us The Ultimate Nostalgia

The 1970s were a groovy decade, where everyone let loose. It was also quite the decade for food innovations and introductions. This was especially true in the candy aisle, where the latest and greatest fads offered revolutionary tastes and textures. Some of these candies are still rocking it with snackers of newer generations.

The Takeout hopped into the old time machine to pay tribute to 15 candies and gums that got their start in the '70s and remind us of those excessively flavorful good times so many decades later. Along our travels we'll be reintroduced to three iconic and rival brands of soft bubble gum, get reacquainted with food that you were totally allowed to play with, relive the magic of the treats that were inspired by the likes of Willy Wonka and a New York Yankees legend, and even re-examine some nasty rumors that still persist to this day.