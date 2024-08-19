Will We Ever Know What Flavor Juicy Fruit Gum Actually Is?

Before Trident and Bazooka, Hubba Bubba and Big League Chew, there was Juicy Fruit. And although gum chewing has recently hit an overall slump, the tasty gum in its signature yellow packaging has been delighting gum chewers for well over 100 years. While many have guessed the flavors of this unique gum, it's safe to say that no one has hit the nail on the head ... of course, if someone has, we'd never know it.

In 2002, one fan claimed to have emailed the makers of Juicy Fruit at the Wrigley Company, inquiring about the curious flavors of the gum. Nancy Slivoski (the Consumer Affairs Coordinator at the time) responded: "I'm afraid we can't be very specific because, for competitive reasons, we consider our Juicy Fruit flavoring formula to be a trade secret. I can, however, tell you that the mixture of fruit flavors in Juicy Fruit is comprised of predominantly lemon, orange, pineapple, and banana notes."

While food and beverage companies in the U.S. are required to disclose a product's ingredients, there are some vague descriptions allowed, like the use of terms such as "natural flavoring," "spices," and "artificial flavoring." Loopholes like this mean trade secrets can be kept concealed, and the continuous mystery of Juicy Fruit goes on.

