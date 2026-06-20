If You Remember This Flavorful Old-School Gum, You Probably Grew Up In The '90s
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Once upon a time, there was a brand of gum that was shaped like a Band-Aid, and kids craved it. This did not take place in the distant past, when questionable treats were often sold to children (like the candy cigarettes that are still legal in America). No, this bandage-inspired candy was available in the 1990s and mid-2000s and marketed by the venerable Wrigley Company (now Mars, Inc.). The name? Ouch! Bubble Gum, which was part of its Hubba Bubba line and a beloved candy for '90s kids.
Ouch! Bubble Gum featured 21 sticks of gum, each wrapped to resemble an adhesive bandage and encased in a rectangular metal container with a flip-top that looked like Band-Aid's signature packaging. Three flavors were available in each box — grape, watermelon, and strawberry — and the fact that the gum was designed to look like something placed over a wound did not deter kids from craving it. "I remember eating massive amounts of this gum at once for some reason," wrote one Reddit contributor. "Late '90s early 2000s were a magical time." Another said, "I only got one tin of those and it was the best thing ever, wish I had some right now."
Nostalgia for Ouch! Bubble Gum appears strong enough to overcome a major flaw: The sticks lost their flavor after a very short amount of time. As a Redditor on (appropriately enough) r/90s_kid noted, "Amazing for the first five chews and it was done after that." However, such devotion wasn't enough to keep the gum on shelves after the mid-2000s. For the next decade-plus, fans fervently wished for its return — and in 2025, the Ouch! faithful were rewarded.
Ouch! Bubble Gum is back — but do fans love it?
Iconic Candy made many an Ouch! Bubble Gum fans' year by reviving the retro brand, though it's not associated with the original producers. (Iconic also recreated Altoids Sours as Retro Sours, available at Cracker Barrel and elsewhere). Ouch! can now be found at major retailers like Amazon and Target, as well as through boutique candy sellers and Iconic Candy's site. The new Ouch! retains the same three flavors as the original, as well as the metal packaging.
The question that bears asking is: Does it taste like the OG Ouch? That depends on who you ask. Several Redditors tried the Iconic Candy iteration and found that it did not resemble the flavors from their childhoods. "It was just extremely artificial," noted one unsatisfied customer on Reddit. "Like the strawberry one tasted like Nesquik strawberry milk, which I'm pretty sure is not what the original tasted like." Some folks did say the flavors were as they remembered, but others gave the new version of the gum mixed reviews.
If you're an Ouch! true believer, the original Wrigley-made flavors are still available, albeit in extremely limited quantities, on eBay. All you need to do is plunk down a fistful of dollars and then convince yourself that chewing three-decade-old candy won't hurt you. But if you are on the fence about buying vintage Ouch!, perhaps heed this Redditor's story: "A few years ago I ordered an unopened one from the '90s on eBay and I could not resist trying them. The flavor was still there but it like turned to foam in my mouth almost immediately. Not one of my proudest moments."