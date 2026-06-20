If You Remember This Flavorful Old-School Gum, You Probably Grew Up In The '90s

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Once upon a time, there was a brand of gum that was shaped like a Band-Aid, and kids craved it. This did not take place in the distant past, when questionable treats were often sold to children (like the candy cigarettes that are still legal in America). No, this bandage-inspired candy was available in the 1990s and mid-2000s and marketed by the venerable Wrigley Company (now Mars, Inc.). The name? Ouch! Bubble Gum, which was part of its Hubba Bubba line and a beloved candy for '90s kids.

Ouch! Bubble Gum featured 21 sticks of gum, each wrapped to resemble an adhesive bandage and encased in a rectangular metal container with a flip-top that looked like Band-Aid's signature packaging. Three flavors were available in each box — grape, watermelon, and strawberry — and the fact that the gum was designed to look like something placed over a wound did not deter kids from craving it. "I remember eating massive amounts of this gum at once for some reason," wrote one Reddit contributor. "Late '90s early 2000s were a magical time." Another said, "I only got one tin of those and it was the best thing ever, wish I had some right now."

Nostalgia for Ouch! Bubble Gum appears strong enough to overcome a major flaw: The sticks lost their flavor after a very short amount of time. As a Redditor on (appropriately enough) r/90s_kid noted, "Amazing for the first five chews and it was done after that." However, such devotion wasn't enough to keep the gum on shelves after the mid-2000s. For the next decade-plus, fans fervently wished for its return — and in 2025, the Ouch! faithful were rewarded.