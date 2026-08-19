5 Best Italian Olive Oil Brands That Will Beat All Your Old Favorites

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Some say a quality extra virgin olive oil is worth its weight in gold. It has an almost mystical ability to bestow richness and depth of flavor to all kinds of foods, and consuming it provides health benefits, such as lowered inflammation. But not all EVOOs are equal. To find out what brands of olive oil are truly best, The Takeout reached out to Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant. He recommended five top-notch olive oil brands folks should seek out.

If you've ever heard Chef Mirabile share his culinary knowledge as the host of the weekly radio program "Live! From Jasper's Restaurant," you may already be familiar with some of these brands. Spain may be the top olive oil producer in the world, but Italy is also well-known for distributing its exceptional EVOO across the globe. These five brands hail from The Boot, and Chef Mirabile holds them all in high regard. "I can't wait for each harvest in Italy and Sicily to taste the new oils," he says. "It's the highlight of the year for me. Each one is so unique and flavorful."

Chef Mirabile doesn't necessarily indicate he has a single favorite among these brands, as each has its own appealing qualities. But with his detailed knowledge of how they are produced and taste, you can bet they're all superior to the most frequently ordered brand on Instacart. Each possesses distinguishing characteristics that work best to enhance specific dishes and elevate cuisine in ways that other ingredients can't duplicate.