This Is The Most Ordered Olive Oil Brand In The US On Instacart

A good price can draw customers in, but the best types of olive oil have a flavor that people stick around for. As one Redditor says, "I have several Italian friends, hard core, proud, and old school. They say the same thing, every Italian (in the U.S. anyway) worth their salt uses Pompeian for best flavor." On a different Reddit thread, another chimed in on a post asking if Pompeian was a good brand, saying, "Pompeian is one of if not the highest quality for price olive oils on the market. It's the #1 olive oil brand in the USA. No, it is not a boutique farmers market oil, and it does not pretend to be. It is positioned as a reliable everyday olive oil that people can cook with and use daily."

Reddit being what it is, there are people who disagree with this sentiment, but you don't get to be the number one olive oil brand in the country without making a few enemies along the way. While some may genuinely dislike Pompeian, there are also plenty of people who take it as a sport to knock down the top brand of anything simply for being what's popular at the time. Still not convinced? You can always join the crowd and purchase a bottle — it won't break the bank. Give it a taste and decide for yourself whether its olive-branch crown is deserved or not.