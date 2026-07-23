This Is The Most Ordered Olive Oil Brand In The US On Instacart
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It's no secret that olive oil is a popular fat to cook with. It seems like there are more olive oils on shelves at most grocery stores than any other type of oil, so it's clear that Americans appreciate the taste. But with so many olive oil brands for sale, it can be difficult for any single one to stick out. That is, unless you're Pompeian, which, according to data from Instacart, is the most popular brand of olive oil in the United States (via Food & Wine).
Would Pompeian make for a good olive oil to get as a bougie foodie host gift? Probably not, to be honest, but most people aren't looking for top-shelf when it comes to everyday cooking. Flavorful, affordable, and widely available will work just fine — thank you very much — and Pompeian fits the bill. Ina Garten's favorite store-bought olive oil may be Olio Santo, but that one costs $1.48 per fluid ounce, while Pompeian Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil costs just about $0.32 per fluid ounce. It's hard to argue with that price difference.
Americans love Pompeian olive oil for more than just the price
A good price can draw customers in, but the best types of olive oil have a flavor that people stick around for. As one Redditor says, "I have several Italian friends, hard core, proud, and old school. They say the same thing, every Italian (in the U.S. anyway) worth their salt uses Pompeian for best flavor." On a different Reddit thread, another chimed in on a post asking if Pompeian was a good brand, saying, "Pompeian is one of if not the highest quality for price olive oils on the market. It's the #1 olive oil brand in the USA. No, it is not a boutique farmers market oil, and it does not pretend to be. It is positioned as a reliable everyday olive oil that people can cook with and use daily."
Reddit being what it is, there are people who disagree with this sentiment, but you don't get to be the number one olive oil brand in the country without making a few enemies along the way. While some may genuinely dislike Pompeian, there are also plenty of people who take it as a sport to knock down the top brand of anything simply for being what's popular at the time. Still not convinced? You can always join the crowd and purchase a bottle — it won't break the bank. Give it a taste and decide for yourself whether its olive-branch crown is deserved or not.