Review: Doritos F1 Head2Head Pits Taco Vs Chimichurri In A Battle Of The Bag, And 1 Flavor Is The Clear Winner
Doritos is releasing its new F1 Head2Head flavor variety in early August, and I'm intrigued. I'm certainly not one to tune into motorsports, but I'm fascinated by all that goes into a race. If you aren't familiar, Formula 1 racing is a competition in which drivers from around the world collab with highly talented design teams to create and race some of the fastest cars in the world. The F1 Grand Prix racing schedule spans from March to December, so it makes sense that Doritos is dropping its new(ish) line of flavors to celebrate the fast and furious upcoming events.
Doritos F1 Head2Head chips feature two bold flavors in one bag — Late Night Loaded Taco and a new Chimichurri Lime. I spotted the former at my local Walmart recently — it's currently sold in individual bags and described as containing flavors of seasoned beef with tomato, cheese, and sour cream. The Chimichurri Lime variety is new this year and features the potentially stunning taste of peppers, garlic, and a hint of lime, all of which sound right up my alley.
So, as the two flavors duke it out for the No. 1 spot, my question is whether either flavor makes the new Doritos F1 Head2Head chip variety worth picking up. Read on to find out — I've got info you need, including release dates, price, and, of course, how it tastes.
Methodology
Doritos F1 Head2Head chips were sent to me by the company in exchange for my honest review. I reviewed the snack based on flavor, seasoning, crunch, and how it compared to classic Doritos. Pricing, availability, and other details mentioned in the article are subject to change; all thoughts and opinions expressed are my own.
What do Doritos F1 Head2Head chips taste like?
Doritos F1 Head2Head tastes pretty amazing, but one flavor in particular pulls ahead in the race. Doritos Late Night Loaded Taco tastes eerily similar to a real taco, though I would describe its flavor as most comparable to deluxe nachos. Unlike the real deal, though, you won't have to worry about how to reheat nachos to keep the chips from going soggy. Doritos Late Night Loaded Taco chips carry all the savory notes of meaty ground beef doused in deep, complex Mexican spices right there on a tiny Doritos chip. What's more is that the accompanying cheese flavor somehow didn't taste artificial — it had the essence of real cheddar, which I found super impressive. The chip itself is irresistibly crunchy, features a deep red-orange hue, and appears to feature tons of spices. No wonder it's one of the most popular Doritos flavors.
I have to admit, Doritos Late Night Loaded Taco-flavored chips were a tough act to follow, and if I'm being truthful, it was very difficult to find the new Chimichuri Lime anywhere near as good. I could barely discern its flavor — there was a bit of smoke along with a subtle hint of lime. After the flavor bomb of the Late Night Loaded Taco variety, though, the accompanying orangey-green Chimichurri chips just couldn't compete. That said, Chimichurri Lime does at least bring the heat — and while its spice isn't overwhelming, it was definitely noticeable and added to the experience.
How do Doritos F1 Head2Head chips compare to classic Doritos?
Doritos F1 Head2Head chips are comparable to the classic Doritos shape and irresistibly crunchy texture, but when it comes to flavor, each type tastes very different. While traditional Nacho Cheese Doritos focus on classic sharp cheddary notes — a seasoning you can even recreate at home — the F1 Head2Head chips each offer a unique flavor profile.
As mentioned, Late Night Loaded Taco Doritos replicates the general flavor of tacos incredibly well — if you closed your eyes, you might think you were chewing on a tortilla chip loaded with boldly seasoned ground beef, sour cream, and cheddar. And while you could technically make your own loaded nachos with toppings and classic Doritos, picking up a bag of Doritos Late Night Loaded Taco chips seems like the more cost-effective and time-saving option.
The Chimichurri Lime flavor leans on the citrusy side, and its subtle smokiness and medium heat set it apart from classic Nacho Cheese Doritos. If you do like the sound of lime and spices but end up finding yourself a little disappointed with the Chimichurri Lime flavor, it might be worth it to try Doritos Dinamita Simply NKD Chile Limon instead — members of our staff insist these chips pack impeccable flavor and taste just like the original Dinamita Chile Limon Doritos.
Verdict: Doritos F1 Head2Head Loaded Late Night Taco flies ahead in flavor
Overall, Doritos F1 Head2Head chips are definitely worth the buy. Although the Late Night Loaded Taco flavor was my favorite by far, the Chimichurri Lime had a lighter flavor that might be better suited for folks not too keen on big, bold tastes. Something else that stands out about Doritos F1 Head2Head is that it offers customers the chance to savor both flavors together — when eaten simultaneously, the taste of Late Night Loaded Taco was brightened by the citrus notes in the Chimichurri Lime, making for an all-around pleasing bite.
If you're a fan of these ultimate fast food tacos, chimichurri, and Doritos, you have to get your hands on Doritos F1 Head2Head chips. Its flavor is incredible, and I love that you can eat the two flavors on their own or mix them together for one crazy enjoyable snack. My only regret is that this tasty new launch will stick around for a limited time!
How much do F1 Head2Head Doritos cost and where can I find them?
According to the brand, Doritos F1 Head2Head chips cost $5.49 for a 9-ounce bag and $2.79 for a 2.6-ounce bag. Comparatively speaking, this new snack costs a bit more than regular Doritos. At my local Walmart, I can pick up the Late Night Loaded Taco variety for $4.48 for a 9-ounce bag, and that's when it's not on sale. That's to be expected, though. Like most new limited-time releases, a jacked-up price is just part of the experience. I do like the fact that you get two flavors in one here — keeps things interesting and makes you feel like you at least got a little more bang for your buck.
As for where you can find Doritos F1 Head2Head, the company states they'll be released nationally at participating major retailers, starting August 10. I recommend getting your hands on them — with two flavors this bold, they'll likely zoom off shelves faster than you think.