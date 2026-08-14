Review: Doritos F1 Head2Head Pits Taco Vs Chimichurri In A Battle Of The Bag, And 1 Flavor Is The Clear Winner

Doritos is releasing its new F1 Head2Head flavor variety in early August, and I'm intrigued. I'm certainly not one to tune into motorsports, but I'm fascinated by all that goes into a race. If you aren't familiar, Formula 1 racing is a competition in which drivers from around the world collab with highly talented design teams to create and race some of the fastest cars in the world. The F1 Grand Prix racing schedule spans from March to December, so it makes sense that Doritos is dropping its new(ish) line of flavors to celebrate the fast and furious upcoming events.

Doritos F1 Head2Head chips feature two bold flavors in one bag — Late Night Loaded Taco and a new Chimichurri Lime. I spotted the former at my local Walmart recently — it's currently sold in individual bags and described as containing flavors of seasoned beef with tomato, cheese, and sour cream. The Chimichurri Lime variety is new this year and features the potentially stunning taste of peppers, garlic, and a hint of lime, all of which sound right up my alley.

So, as the two flavors duke it out for the No. 1 spot, my question is whether either flavor makes the new Doritos F1 Head2Head chip variety worth picking up. Read on to find out — I've got info you need, including release dates, price, and, of course, how it tastes.