How To Reheat Nachos So You're Not Left With A Soggy Mess

There has been a lot of talk about reheating nachos lately; as is customary on social media, it mostly relates to pop stars. If Tate McRae is reheating Britney Spears' nachos, for instance, that means McRae is trying to consciously imitate Spears. Meanwhile, if Lady Gaga is reheating her own nachos, that means she's circling back to a previous era, returning to the ambitious, conceptual pop of her early career. (We don't know how it started, either — there's a reason we're here writing our fun little articles about food and not digging trenches in the pop star stan wars.)

But what about your own nachos? What if you have a dish of leftover nachos — which have an interesting history, by the way — all topped in zesty beef, melty cheese, and creamy guacamole, sitting in your fridge waiting to be reheated? Well, credit where it's due to Lady Gaga, because reheating fast food like nachos is a lot harder than it looks.

Even fresh nachos can fall prey to overwhelming sogginess from all those toppings; if the microwave can make your leftover pizza a drippy mess, just imagine what it can do to your nachos. But so long as you use the right tools (which is to say, not the microwave) and take care to remove cold ingredients first, you can reheat your nachos without causing a mess.