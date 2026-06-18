Doritos Dinamita Simply NKD Chile Limon Vs Regular: Can Natural Flavors Get The Job Done?

Doritos have never been a subtle snack. From the neon finger dust and aggressive crunch to the fiery flavors that practically dare you to keep on eating, these chips are built on sensory overload. That's why the idea of "naked" Doritos seems pretty counterintuitive. Stripped of artificial dyes and flavors, how can Simply NKD Doritos possibly deliver that same iconic intensity?

Last fall, PepsiCo Foods launched Doritos Simply NKD Nacho Cheese and Simply NKD Cool Ranch to mixed reviews. Plenty of fans appreciated the cleaner ingredients, but others complained the chips felt far too subdued. This summer Doritos' Simply NKD line takes on one of its boldest, most beloved varieties yet: the heat-packed Chile Limon Dinamita chip. It's supposed to be the same signature rolled-up tortilla chip format, reimagined without the artificial visual cues of Red 40 and Yellow 6. Ingredients like disodium inosinate and disodium guanylate (flavor magnifiers commonly used alongside MSG to create umami ) have also been removed.

According to PepsiCo, the new Doritos Dinamita Simply NKD Chile Limon won't replace the classic lime green bag. Instead, the innovative addition is intended to give fans a broader range of choices in the snack aisle. But here's the challenge: Can a chip known for its loud appearance still deliver the same zesty-spicy flavor experience when the color is stripped away?