5 Chocolatey Items That Keep Trader Joe's Fans Running To The Bakery

When you think of the ideal chocolate dessert, a brownie is probably one of the first things that comes to mind. The Sea Salt Brownie Bites from Trader Joe's are a winning pick for anyone that prefers majorly fudgy brownies over cake-like ones. The texture is undeniably rich, the chocolate meter gets turned up even higher thanks to the inclusion of semisweet chocolate chips, and the sea salt provides balance and complexity; ensuring you want to go back in for bite after bite.

In other words, we're really not surprised by this enthusiastic Reddit comment: "Recently I've become OBSESSED with the sea salt brownie bites." The 6-ounce brownie is portioned into eight small squares and costs just $2.99 for the whole package.

Since you're getting a decadent treat for such an affordable price, go ahead and splurge on some wine. If you can get your hands on a bottle, TJ's sells a Diamond Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon under its private label. It's sourced from a top-secret vineyard in Rutherford, California — expect notes of dark berries, black currants, and ripe plums as well as woody spices, vanilla, and cocoa; all of which pairs beautifully with this chocolatey treat. The wine costs $19.99. For a more budget-friendly cabernet, go for a now-$4 bottle of Two Buck Chuck from the brand otherwise known as Charles Shaw.