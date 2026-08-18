5 Chocolatey Items That Keep Trader Joe's Fans Running To The Bakery
Just sweet enough, beautifully bitter, and pleasantly earthy; chocolate lovers know nothing can ever take the place of this cacao-derived treat. When you've already eaten your way through the best Trader Joe's chocolate bars, various frozen desserts, and seasonal Joe-Joe's and you're craving something a bit more substantial, the bakery section has you covered. This part of the grocery store doesn't have quite as many options as the snack aisle or freezer cases, but the selection is still solid — especially if you've got chocolate on your mind.
We've put together five Trader Joe's bakery items that will satisfy that cocoa craving in a big way, but since you're already shopping at the store you might as well grab a couple of goodies to make these chocolatey treats even better. To that end, we've also mentioned some Trader Joe's drinks and other sweet accompaniments which make for perfect pairings with these chocolate-loaded baked goods.
Sea Salt Brownie Bites
When you think of the ideal chocolate dessert, a brownie is probably one of the first things that comes to mind. The Sea Salt Brownie Bites from Trader Joe's are a winning pick for anyone that prefers majorly fudgy brownies over cake-like ones. The texture is undeniably rich, the chocolate meter gets turned up even higher thanks to the inclusion of semisweet chocolate chips, and the sea salt provides balance and complexity; ensuring you want to go back in for bite after bite.
In other words, we're really not surprised by this enthusiastic Reddit comment: "Recently I've become OBSESSED with the sea salt brownie bites." The 6-ounce brownie is portioned into eight small squares and costs just $2.99 for the whole package.
Since you're getting a decadent treat for such an affordable price, go ahead and splurge on some wine. If you can get your hands on a bottle, TJ's sells a Diamond Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon under its private label. It's sourced from a top-secret vineyard in Rutherford, California — expect notes of dark berries, black currants, and ripe plums as well as woody spices, vanilla, and cocoa; all of which pairs beautifully with this chocolatey treat. The wine costs $19.99. For a more budget-friendly cabernet, go for a now-$4 bottle of Two Buck Chuck from the brand otherwise known as Charles Shaw.
Double Chocolate Muffins
Muffins and cupcakes are not the same thing even when both are loaded with chocolate. Cupcakes have a whipped batter which creates a light, even crumb, and they almost always include a pile of frosting. Muffins, on the other hand, employ a distinct mixing technique (aptly called the muffin method), where the dry and wet ingredients are folded together similar to a quick bread recipe. The result is a dense crumb, and in the case of Trader Joe's Double Chocolate Muffins they are generously studded with chocolate chips. A 14-ounce package containing four muffins will cost you $5.99.
This TJ's bakery item is worth buying for everyone but it also happens to be gluten-free. They're made with the same sour cream and buttermilk mixture that helps make the other varieties of muffins from the store so moist. In a Reddit post asking for Trader Joe's baked good recommendations, one commenter said they like these gluten-free muffins better than the regular ones. Nothing goes better with a chocolate muffin for breakfast than a strong cup of coffee — try adding a drop of Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste for a cafe-inspired latte.
Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake
Trader Joe's sells a few different mini sheet cakes in flavors such as vanilla bean, carrot, and strawberry, but chocolate fans should walk right past those options and go straight for the Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake. This buttermilk chocolate cake is topped with an ample layer of dark chocolate cream cheese frosting, so it's got a delightful, tangy undertone to stand up to the sweetness. Fans of this cake say it is especially delicious when chilled.
For an elevated dessert, pair a slice of this chocolate cake with a scoop of TJ's Italian Pistachio Gelato Style Frozen Dessert and a sprinkle of Dark Chocolate Covered Pistachios. If you prefer a simpler accompaniment, you can't go wrong with a scoop of classic vanilla. Each 18-ounce cake will cost you $5.99 and they can be portioned into six servings.
Chocolate Brooklyn Babka
Frequently shouted out on social media by Trader Joe's shoppers, the Chocolate Brooklyn Babka is undeniably a fan favorite. "Chocolate babka for the win!" wrote one Reddit user. "I love the babka I finished the babka in one day," shared another.
The texture of the braided, rectangular loaf is somewhere between a brioche and quick bread, and it's ribboned with chocolate filling and topped with plenty of chocolate chips. It's sweet, but not overly so, which means it's as good slathered with salted butter as it is when transformed into decadent French toast.
Shouting out Brooklyn on the label isn't just for marketing purposes either: This product is made in a kosher bakery in the iconic New York City borough. The 18-ounce Chocolate Brooklyn Babka costs $5.99. To serve, toast a slice or warm it in a skillet, then top it with a thick smear of TJ's Whipped Ricotta Cheese.
Brookie
When you add a brownie and a cookie the sum is a brookie, as the label on Trader Joe's Brookie so cutely explains. With a dense cocoa brownie for the bottom layer and a classic chocolate chip cookie on top, this dessert bar brings big chocolate flavor in two delicious ways. The treat is soft in the middle and chewy at the edges, giving you the perfect combination of textures in each and every square.
In the many Reddit posts asking Trader Joe's shoppers about their favorite sweets from the store, the brookies come up time and time again. The 11-ounce package is divided into eight servings and costs $4.99 — money well spent, according to chocolate lovers. To take your brookie enjoyment to the next level, all you need is a tall glass of cold milk. If you want to bring yet another chocolate element to the party, Trader Joe's sells chocolate milk that's made using Fair Trade cocoa.