A Drop Of This Trader Joe's Paste Gets You A Cafe-Inspired Latte In Seconds Flat

As much as we love a gourmet cafe latte, there's nothing quite like enjoying your coffee in the comfort of your own kitchen. Luckily, it's possible to combine the best of both worlds and whip up a cafe-inspired latte at home, no barista skills necessary — all you need is a product from America's most trusted grocery store. One of the quickest and tastiest ways to infuse a little luxury into your home coffee routine is with a drop of Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste.

This thick paste is made from real-deal Bourbon vanilla beans, which are grown in Mauritius and renowned for their intensely aromatic flavor. The product packs a subtly sweet, complex punch of vanilla flavor, and at just $4.99 for a 4-ounce jar, it's one of the best deals TJ's customers rave about (especially compared to the cost of a latte at a coffeeshop).

Plus, adding the sweet paste to your coffee couldn't be easier — simply stir it directly into a hot or iced latte instead of vanilla syrup and enjoy a fancy-feeling, lightly sweet, cafe-inspired flavor in seconds. However, there are a few important things to keep in mind when adding TJ's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste to your homemade drinks.