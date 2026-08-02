A Drop Of This Trader Joe's Paste Gets You A Cafe-Inspired Latte In Seconds Flat
As much as we love a gourmet cafe latte, there's nothing quite like enjoying your coffee in the comfort of your own kitchen. Luckily, it's possible to combine the best of both worlds and whip up a cafe-inspired latte at home, no barista skills necessary — all you need is a product from America's most trusted grocery store. One of the quickest and tastiest ways to infuse a little luxury into your home coffee routine is with a drop of Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste.
This thick paste is made from real-deal Bourbon vanilla beans, which are grown in Mauritius and renowned for their intensely aromatic flavor. The product packs a subtly sweet, complex punch of vanilla flavor, and at just $4.99 for a 4-ounce jar, it's one of the best deals TJ's customers rave about (especially compared to the cost of a latte at a coffeeshop).
Plus, adding the sweet paste to your coffee couldn't be easier — simply stir it directly into a hot or iced latte instead of vanilla syrup and enjoy a fancy-feeling, lightly sweet, cafe-inspired flavor in seconds. However, there are a few important things to keep in mind when adding TJ's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste to your homemade drinks.
Tips for adding Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste to homemade lattes
Trader Joe's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste is a lovely and practically foolproof way to upgrade homemade lattes. However, a little goes a long way, so it's best to start with a light teaspoon and add more to taste. Any kind of milk will do, but oat milk pairs particularly well with the warm vanilla notes.
The paste can simply be stirred directly into your latte, but if you're feeling ambitious, you can whip out a milk frother and make a vanilla bean foam. One Reddit user shared their method: "I add a tiny bit to the milk I froth along with a little agave nectar and it's so much better than Starbucks." If frothy espresso drinks aren't your thing, don't worry, because this lightning-fast upgrade isn't just for lattes.
TJ's Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste makes a fabulous addition to almost any kind of coffee or even tea beverage, from classic drip to matcha. One Reddit user said that they add the paste to their coffee every day, writing, "I pour in whatever amount feels good for the day (never too much) and then a splash of heavy cream. It's a sweetener on its own, but not overly. It's a game changer for me." If you're craving more cafe-worthy TJ's beverage upgrades, here's why Trader Joe's cookie butter belongs in your coffee.