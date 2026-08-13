Review: Chicken & Waffles Oreos? The New Bizarre Limited Edition Lineup Bites Off More Than It Can Chew

Oreo cookies have been around a long time; 114 years to be exact. That means every generation of human beings living in America has been around as long as the cookie company. My generation had a few flavors to choose from. I remember getting sick from its Double Stuf after having eaten an entire tray throughout the course of one evening.

Oreo jumped on the collab bandwagon starting with Lady Gaga in 2021. Her Chromatica-inspired cookie was a huge hit, and if you didn't get them early, you couldn't find them on store shelves. Today, flavor combinations are the big thing. Brands like Lays have introduced non-traditional potato chip flavors into their brand lineup, and even M&M's is putting its test kitchen into overtime.

It feels like the snack wars have returned, but unlike the cola wars, brands are staying in their respective lanes, Oreo included. In 2025, Coca-Cola released an Oreo-flavored zero-calorie beverage, and Mondelēz International released a Coke-flavored Oreo.

Oreo is releasing three new special edition treats this month, and TheTakeout got a chance to taste them before they are released to the public for a limited time on August 24. This is also a consumer voting campaign where people can vote on their favorite flavor to put in the wholesale rotation starting in 2027. Read on to discover which ones I think are worth your vote and which should be vetoed immediately.