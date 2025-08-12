14 Old-Fashioned No-Bake Desserts People Still Love Today

There are a lot of recipes and foods from the last hundred years or so that society largely no longer enjoys. Think vintage seafood dishes like tuna Jell-O salad or old-timey summer favorites like tomato aspic. However, some dishes, particularly desserts, have stood the test of time, and we're not just talking about the resurgence of Lambeth cakes in recent years or the simple classics like chocolate chip cookies.

Many old-fashioned no-bake desserts continue to prove popular in large part because of just how easy they are to throw together. Often, you need very little skill in the kitchen to layer a dirt cup or mix up the handful of ingredients necessary for Rice Krispies treats. Plus, while in some cases you might need to use the stove or microwave to melt butter or chocolate, these dishes never require the oven, making them extra-suitable if you don't have one or are trying to avoid heating up the house during the sweltering summer months. In short, it's pretty easy to see why people still love these old-fashioned no-bake desserts today.