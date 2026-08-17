The 12 Best Family-Owned Italian Restaurants In The US
Leave the gun, take the cannoli ... and definitely save room for some pasta. We're going full famiglia for this one, ferreting out the Italian restaurants where tradition is the order of the day. These are the places where recipes are whispered over steaming pots of pasta, passed from one generation to the next (and on and on that same delicious cycle goes). From the best Italian street foods to comfort foods from Italy you should try at least once, Italian cooking has a remarkable knack for making us crave the noshes only real deal nonnas can make.
That's what makes a family-owned Italian restaurant worth seeking out. Italian food goes so far beyond what shows up on a plate. It's about the people, recipes, and stories behind every delectable dish. And sure, you could pick up some of the best Italian goodies from Eataly and try your hand at recreating the magic at home, but some traditions are better left to the families who've been perfecting them for generations. After all, there are complicated Italian dishes even chefs admit are not worth making at home, and there's absolutely zero shame in letting the experts handle them!
Which brings us to the best Italian restaurants in every state ... Well, not quite. This time, we're narrowing things down even further, highlighting 12 restaurants where family is the secret ingredient. Capisce?
Mart Anthony's Italian Restaurant
One of the things that Italian classic flick "The Godfather" taught us (among many) is that family businesses can become the things of legends. Fortunately, Mart Anthony's Italian Restaurant built its rep with Braciole ... instead of shady business deals. This beloved Windy City institution first hit the Chicago food scene in 1981, when Martin Anthony Campo opened a modest neighborhood spot in an area that looked very different from today's bustling West Loop. What began as a place where buddies casually gathered to catch up over a drink or two, place a wager on which team would win, and test their luck at a hand of cards, eventually grew into one of Chi-Town's most cherished, old-school Italian restaurants.
The turning point came when Campo realized he was sitting on a goldmine of Sicilian family recipes passed down by relatives who'd immigrated from the motherland (aka Italy). Diners reaction to the introduction of these recipes? They ate it up (literally). These days, the restaurant is run by Campo's son and grandsons, and those same recipes remain at the heart of the menu.
The restaurant has earned recognition from Time Out's list of Chicago's best Italian restaurants and The Infatuation's roundup of the city's primo classic Italian spots. Signature dishes include Nana's Lasagna, Eggplant Parmigiana, and the Braciole that makes diners weak in the knees.
(312) 421-3477
1200 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60642
Filomena Ristorante
Some restaurants are inspired by family recipes. Filomena Ristorante was inspired by a family matriarch. This origin story begins with JoAnna Filomena, who returned to Washington after living in New York and found herself missing the kind of authentic Italian dining experience she had grown up with (you know the one ... where dinner isn't from a drive-thru, but from a kitchen that is the heart of it all).
Looking back on countless meals hosted by her own mother, Filomena, JoAnna created the blueprint for a restaurant named in honor of its inspiration. When Filomena opened its doors in the early 1980s, it wasn't designed to feel like a restaurant at all. JoAnna filled it with her mother's own decor (furniture and antiques included). Even today, adoring diners can sup in a setting that feels like a beloved family household, where somebody's nonna is about to insist you indulge in seconds (or thirds).
Here, guests are greeted by the sight of fresh pasta being made by hand, while recipes rooted in Filomena's upbringing in Abruzzi fuel the menu. Recognized as one of the capital's premier Italian restaurants for decades, Filomena has been praised by food writers, tourism organizations, and local media alike. As Don Corleone might say, family is everything. At Filomena, that philosophy is served daily, along with a side of scratch-made spaghetti.
(771) 240-1825
1063 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
Dante & Luigi's
If Italian eateries could talk, Dante & Luigi's would have enough stories to keep you at the table until well after the cannoli came. Dating back to 1899, this historic Philly restaurant is one of the oldest surviving Italian cafés in the country. And, while it's no longer operated by the descendants of its original founders, husband-and-wife team Michael and Connie LaRussa have poured their hearts and souls into owning and running the place since the mid-1990s.
There's plenty of history packed into these converted townhouses. In its early days, Italian immigrants first arriving in City of Brotherly Love found exactly the kind of warmth the metro's moniker indicates at Dante & Luigi's, which provided many with both lodging and work. Today, that same old-world atmosphere (and unmatched hospitality) remains.
The Infatuation named Dante & Luigi's among its top pasta destinations and included it on its list of Philly classics, while Food & Wine has given the restaurant applause during its exploration of the city's legendary red-gravy restaurants. Handmade pasta is a major draw, but the layered Baked Lasagna, Osso Buco, and old-school sauces are the real family-style stars.
(215) 922-9501
762 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Osteria Nonnino
Some owners name restaurants after themselves. Tony Kavaja and Vita Russo? This couple took it one step sweeter, naming their Italian eatery after their grandfathers. Speaking of sweet, "nonnino" is an Italian term of endearment meaning grandpa, as it was indeed the patriarchs of the pair that first inspired the love of food that fuels Osteria Nonnino. Kavaja hails from northern Italy, while Russo comes from Sicily. Combine those two culinary backgrounds? You've got an Italian menu with a delicious north-meets-south, best of both worlds backbone.
The family-owned NYC restaurant is the epitome of intimate. Diners here enjoy handmade pasta and much more amid a cozy dining room that just begs one to linger over meals (just when you think you're out, they pull you back in ... but trust us, no one is complaining). There's even an outdoor space diners find divine, where you can enjoy your Italian feast while people-watching (a pastime of New Yorkers that never fails to entertain).
Critical acclaim? Osteria Nonnino has that in spades, earning a coveted Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best distinction in the Hidden Gems category. So, no need for a Godfather-style family meeting to decide where to eat. Just follow the grandfathers' leads. They clearly knew what they were doing. And, maybe try the fan favorite, Cacio e Pepe (prepared table side before your very eyes), while you're there.
(212) 625-3333
637 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014
Mama Carolla's
Forget the fancy Italian villa, because Mama Carolla's does diners one better: Inviting them to come and partake of mouthwatering pasta, and much more, in an actual cozy home. This Indianapolis darling was born out of Mama's childhood memories of family-run Nebraska eateries, where folks were served homemade Italian food right from the ovens and hearths of their own houses. Decades later, Mama turned that fond recollection into her own brick-and-mortar restaurant, flinging wide the doors of Mama Carolla's in the late 1990s. The setting? An Indy house she spent years lovingly preparing for its debut as a cherished neighborhood dining nook.
The fingerprints of family are everywhere. Talk about The Mamas & the Papas, Mama herself developed the recipes, while Papa built the bar with his own two hands. The result? An intimate dining room that feels less like stepping inside a restaurant and more like accepting a warm invitation to dinner at a friend's.
And, Indy has clearly accepted that warm welcome. Mama Carolla's has landed on Indianapolis Monthly's "25 Essential Eats of Indy," earned TripAdvisor's 2022 highest-rated Italian restaurant distinction, was named the best Italian restaurant in Indiana, and received an OpenTable Diners' Choice award. USA Today and Yelp have also recognized it among their most romantic eateries. As for what to order? The chicken parmesan gets the loudest love.
(317) 259-9412
1031 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ortobello's
Ortobello's is a Brooklyn restaurant that seems like someone figured out how to magically teleport it straight from the streets of The Boot to the bustling borough of BK. This family-run eatery has been serving Italian-American comfort food since the 1970s, and The Infatuation has singled it out among New York's best Italian restaurants for good reason.
Stepping inside, diners are greeted with walls bedecked with old photos, paintings, and now owner Andy Ortobello, carrying on the family legacy first established by his father. Ortobello often works the room, chatting with diners, sharing the specials, and generally making the whole operation feel like the Italian version of "Cheers" (where everybody knows your name).
The food? Where to start? The Pollo Parmigiana (chicken parm) is famously hearty, boasting a substantial breaded poultry breast gloriously buried beneath savory sauce and a mountain of fresh mozzarella. If the spicy vodka version happens to appear among the specials, the word on the streets is to order it. Period. As for dessert? The cheesecake is reportedly delish. Social media fans have even dubbed Ortobello's one of the last holdouts, a genuine Mom and Pop Italian eatery that keeps winning hearts.
facebook.com/p/The-Official-Ortobellos-Restaurant
(718) 236-9810
6401 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11204
Bruno's Little Italy
The origin story of Bruno's Little Italy has a plot that could rival any Italian-American flick even Francis Ford Coppola could dream up. It all began with Giovanni Bruno, who came to New York from Naples in 1903. Bruno opened a bakery with his brother, where his son Jimmy would adopt an affinity for pizza-making from an early age. After serving in World War II, Jimmy brought that knowledge to Arkansas of all places, where he opened Bruno's Little Italy in Little Rock.
The next chapter of this epic Italian-American saga follows the next generation (Jimmy's sons Gio Vanni, Vince, and Jay), who grew up learning the tricks of the trade. And, this doesn't mean a corporate business plan. Instead, these siblings soaked up the secret sauce of a business blueprint reflecting a real Italian family eatery (think the importance of knowing customers by name, working the dining room themselves, and treating hospitality as important as the actual food).
That distinction has earned plenty of recognition, with Bruno's being named the top Italian restaurant in Arkansas by the Arkansas Times, and the family's now legendary lasagna and toasted ravioli reaching a national audience after an appearance on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Whisperings of none-too-shabby scallops also abound.
(501) 372-7866
310 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72201
Il Forno di Tutti
Talk about a family business where everybody has a job. At tiny Il Forno di Tutti, chef-owner Scott Burnham whips up fresh pasta right onsite, while his wife Ieva fields customer arrivals, ensuring nobody enters without a warm welcome. As for the kiddos? Daughter Sofia shoulders her waitress role in style, while her brother Lukas is said to wash a mean dish (or hundred? as this place stays busy). And, that collaboration of kinship? It's baked right into the name, which translates roughly to "everyone's oven" in Italian.
The restaurant opened in late 2024 after Scott's pandemic-era layoff inspired him to try selling lasagna from his home cucina. What began as a mere side hustle eventually grew to become a brick-and-mortar Italian restaurant, with Scott finally taking the leap into restaurant ownership after spending almost three decades in the culinary industry.
Local food critics have included Il Forno di Tutti among Denver's finest Italian restaurants, praising its Lasagna Bolognese (famously cooked in a cast-iron skillet), its scratch-made pastas and bread, and the Northern Italian specialties showcased. The menu meanders from Penne Alla Creme to Hand Cut Fettuccine, and there are even Take & Bake options for folks who prefer to indulge in their authentic Italian at home (fresh from their own ovens).
(720) 771-3666
1627 S Havana St, Aurora, CO 80012
La Stella Cucina Verace
La Stella Cucina Verace may have regal settings, but underneath that polished presentation is something unmistakably old-school, where family recipes and plenty of nonna energy reign. This family-owned restaurant has earned a sought-after reputation as one of D-Town's highest-rated Italian dining destinations, thanks to handmade pasta, the use of Italian flour, incorporation of the highest caliber Wagyu, a near limitless wine list, and desserts that leave diners delighted (the list goes on).
Eater has included La Stella among Dallas' best, highlighting the can't-miss dessert menu in particular. The restaurant has also collected multiple accolades, including OpenTable Diners' Choice recognition in both 2024 and 2025, along with honors for being among DFW's top Italian eateries.
But, the dish that gives this family operation its heart is Polpette Della Nonna (meatballs based on the traditional recipe of Nonna Giovanna, the mother of one of La Stella's owners). Her meatballs now have a distinctly Dallas upgrade, though, thanks to an ingredient switch-up using tasty Wagyu. The dining room may indeed be dressed to impress, but that meatball recipe definitely helps to keep things grounded (in the most gloriously delicious way).
Multiple locations
Ristorante DellaSantina
If your family restaurant claims roots reaching all the way back to the 1400s in Verona, Italy, you have officially entered bragging rights rivaling "The Godfather" territory. The DellaSantina family behind Ristorante DellaSantina serves patrons the dynamic duo of food and hospitality, bringing a delicious slice of Italy straight to Sevierville amid the magical backdrop of the Smoky Mountains.
The philosophy here is hardcore and just might boggle the modern minds of America's fast food-reliant diners. There is no microwave, no frozen food, and fresh ingredients are used whenever possible. Here, diners can choose indoor seating or venture outside to scores stunning river vistas, while the menu covers Italian faves alongside a highly rated seafood selection (think selections like Chicken or Shrimp Alfredo, tempting scratch-made Tiramisu, and Lobster Ravioli, which particularly fares swimmingly with clients due to the fact this seafood is reportedly brought in fresh daily).
That commitment to freshness has helped Ristorante DellaSantina earn Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best designation for hidden gems (a distinction reserved for only a tiny fraction of the platform's listings based on consistently exceptional traveler feedback). Local Smoky Mountain food writers have also highlighted it as one of the area's shining stars for classic Italian cooking.
(865) 446-4865
2004 Red Bank Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862
Tufano's Vernon Park Tap
For an Italian spot where "family business" is truly more than a clever marketing campaign, head to Tufano's Vernon Park Tap in Chicago. These Windy City folks are basically the Corleone family ... if the Corleones swapped the Mafia plot for killer eggplant parmesan.
Joseph DiBuono and Teresa Tufano opened this Little Italy treasure in 1930, and the Italian eatery has remained firmly in the family. In fact, Teresa was incredibly still working there at age of 90! And today? Grandson Joe DiBuono runs the place alongside his daughter Darci, sister JoAnn, and other family members.The same recipes remain, and generations of DiBuonos and Tufanos have helped prepare the food all these years (longtime favorites include lemon chicken, eggplant Parmesan, and fried calamari, just to name a few). Even the menu has an old-school feel characteristic of a family-run kitchen (options are written on chalkboards rather than handed over on a decidedly more formal handheld menu).
That refreshingly unpolished charm helped earn Tufano's a James Beard Foundation America's Classics Award, while Time Out and The Infatuation have recognized it among Chicago's top Italian restaurants. Perhaps the most telling? Chefs who went on to open acclaimed restaurants have credited Tufano's with teaching them about hospitality. Here, knowing customers' names, their usual orders and tables, and maybe even their kids' names, are part of the deal.
sites.google.com/site/tufanosrestaurant
(312) 733-3393
1073 W Vernon Park Pl, Chicago, IL 60607
Gino's Restaurant and Bar
When Marc and Debby Accuardi opened Gino's Restaurant and Bar in the mid-1990s, they wanted to create a welcoming eatery where community could gather over mouthwatering cuisine and a glass or two of wine. Now, roughly 30 years later, that mantra remains the core of what Gino's is all about.
This beloved Italian restaurant has a setting best described as cozy and relaxed (the kind of old-school Italian eatery you feel you belong in the minute you cross the threshold). Longtime customers who've been coming here for decades can fondly recall celebrating both special occasions and countless ordinary dinners there with friends and family.
And, speaking of warm recollections, behold Grandma Jean's, an entrée featuring penne tossed with an original sauce showcasing tomatoes, pork ribs, beef, and pepperoni. It's a dish that sounds like it came straight from an Italian-American grandmother's kitchen (Spoiler alert: It absolutely did). The menu also reaches beyond pasta, with steak, pork chops, sandwiches and more. Local publications have highlighted Gino's as an Italian favorite, while it has even attracted celebrity attention (Lady Gaga herself has reportedly been known to step in).
(503) 233-4613
8051 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Methodology
For this family-run eatery list, we sought out the restaurants that kept popping up in discussion boards, reviews, and social media. Extra applause went to restaurants with serious culinary cred earned via James Beard recognition, local dining awards, and more. The one important shared thread? These are all independent eateries, where nonna, mom, pop, the kids, spouses, grandchildren (or some combination thereof) are running the show.