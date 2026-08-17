The 12 Best Family-Owned Italian Restaurants In The US

Leave the gun, take the cannoli ... and definitely save room for some pasta. We're going full famiglia for this one, ferreting out the Italian restaurants where tradition is the order of the day. These are the places where recipes are whispered over steaming pots of pasta, passed from one generation to the next (and on and on that same delicious cycle goes). From the best Italian street foods to comfort foods from Italy you should try at least once, Italian cooking has a remarkable knack for making us crave the noshes only real deal nonnas can make.

That's what makes a family-owned Italian restaurant worth seeking out. Italian food goes so far beyond what shows up on a plate. It's about the people, recipes, and stories behind every delectable dish. And sure, you could pick up some of the best Italian goodies from Eataly and try your hand at recreating the magic at home, but some traditions are better left to the families who've been perfecting them for generations. After all, there are complicated Italian dishes even chefs admit are not worth making at home, and there's absolutely zero shame in letting the experts handle them!

Which brings us to the best Italian restaurants in every state ... Well, not quite. This time, we're narrowing things down even further, highlighting 12 restaurants where family is the secret ingredient. Capisce?