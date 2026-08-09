7 Hands Down Best Italian Street Foods You Can Get In Naples, Italy

Naples, Italy is known for many things, one of them being the ridiculous amount of street food available at essentially any given hour. Visiting for a month, I made it my mission to try as many of these snacks as I could and roundup the best of the best. A combination of research, personal taste testing, and recommendations from friends living in the city (including some native Neopolitians) led me to create this list.

Here you'll find a lot of fried foods, including a whole pizza, as well as pasta, seafood, and even some veggies sneaking their way in. While this is by no means a comprehensive list of every single Italian food you need to try at least once, these are the top must-try hits to keep an eye out for as you stroll the city streets of Naples. I did not include pastries (which are mostly considered breakfast fare, though you can find them around the clock) or gelato, instead sticking to the savory staples.