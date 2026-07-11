Absolute Best Italian Goodies To Be Found At Eataly

Close your eyes and imagine stepping out your front door, but instead of opening your eyes to your usual traffic-laden city roads and concrete sidewalks, you are met with the sun-drenched cobblestones of Florence, leading right into your favorite Tuscan grocery. And that, my friends, is the magic of Eataly. One minute you are wading through throngs of people crowding a hectic metro, then you cross into this fabulous gourmet store that instantly transports you straight to Italy. Rather than relying on a passport or transatlantic flight, all you need is a shopping basket and a keen appetite.

Every Eataly shelf will surely amaze you, filled with an astounding array of authentic Italian treasures that promise to bring the authentic taste of the Boot straight to your own cucina. Housed here are onsite eateries, various counters filled with freshly made delights, and grocery aisles with edible gems just begging to be brought home.

And while Eataly partner Lidia Bastianich has shared her picks for best store-bought pasta, and focaccia is a freshly-made item that sends fans into a frenzy (even once making an appearance as best bread in our fantasy food draft), we are checking in with customer opinions here to look closer at the products on Eataly's grocery shelves. These are the absolute best Italian goodies customers track down each Eataly visit.