12 Meats Real Cowboys Ate The Most In The Old West

Spaniards introduced horses and cattle to Mexico during colonization in the 1500s. Along with this they brought their vaquero tradition. Vaqueros were responsible for driving and herding the kept bovines, doing so while mounted on horseback and often under the employment of ranchers and landowners. Many were of mestizo, Native American, and African American descent.

It wasn't until the 1800s — when Anglophone settlers began migrating out west and the spirit of Manifest Destiny was in full swing — that the vaquero culture was adopted and the white, English-speaking cowboy became a thing. No matter the background of the individual lassoing up livestock in that era, they had to eat. And, while fancy folks in New York City were dining finely at Delmonico's, cowboys on the other side of the continent had to adapt to a very different kind of diet — chowing down on some types of meat that would make a Gilded Age matron gasp into her silk handkerchief.

What were the animals real cowboys feasted on? Here are a dozen examples of the wildlife that was raised, trapped, and hunted. They ranged from enormous, thunderous beasts to small, swift-footed fauna. Some of them are still regularly eaten today. Others, well, not so much. The Takeout spoke to a pair of experts to get insight into the bygone cowboy menu: "Cowboy" Kent Rollins, cookbook author and host of Outdoor Channel series "Cast Iron Cowboy," and author and historian Allen J. Wiener.