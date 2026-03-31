Dolly Parton Grew Up 'Eating Whatever's Running Around' - Here's The Game She Ate

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Dolly Parton has, essentially, won at life. She's a legendary music superstar, a generous philanthropist, and a beloved cultural icon. She has been offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom several times, and played a not-insignificant role in funding the Moderna COVID vaccine. Hers is the kind of rags-to-riches success story we see far too rarely these days. She was born in a tiny cabin in rural Tennessee to a family who paid the doctor who delivered her with a sack of cornmeal. As proud Appalachians, the Partons often ate game growing up. In a 1992 New York Times interview, Dolly fondly recalled "eating whatever's running around," including groundhog, squirrel, and bear meat.

In an interview with People alongside her sister Rachel to promote their cookbook "Good Lookin' Cookin'," Parton described eating groundhog, which was apparently her father's favorite. "Mama used to call them whistle pigs, because they were that much like a pig," said Parton. (They're also called whistle pigs because of their distinct, high-pitched distress call.) "It tastes very much like a pig, but I wouldn't want to eat one now." She would also eat squirrel and rabbit meat growing up, and although this was more out of necessity than anything, she still recalls it favorably, describing squirrel as tasting "sweet" and "like chicken" in a 2003 interview with Conan O'Brien.