Despite Being A Cheap Option, You Might Want To Skip This Type Of Fish

Those who love eating fish may think that the only things to worry about are what meal to make from it or the telltale signs that your fish has gone bad. It turns out, though, that some fish are absolutely not worth buying in the first place. Chief among these are catfish, and in particular, the channel and pangasius catfish from China and Vietnam, which are harmful due to dangerous farming practices. The farms where these fish are raised have been known to cause immense harm to local environments because of the large amounts of waste they produce and leak out into waterways; additionally, any catfish that escape the farm may spread diseases to other fish life in the area.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned channel catfish from China altogether, not only because of the environmental damage caused by the farms, but also because of the amount of chemicals and unauthorized antibiotics used in catfish farming there. Despite the ban, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) had to issue a health warning in 2024 because of illegal importing of catfish from China. The fish was deemed unfit for human consumption, and consumers who purchased the fish were asked to dispose of it in a safe and responsible manner.