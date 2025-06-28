The One Unusual Food Martha Stewart Vows To Never Eat

For some time, the image we all had of Martha Stewart was that she was a consummate Type A personality: an utterly composed Connecticut woman who cooked, decorated, and gardened better than anybody else while scarcely letting a single blonde hair fall out of place. This has changed somewhat in recent years, starting around the time she finished her stint in prison for insider trading. (She had some thoughts about the prison food.) Today, Stewart's persona is no less competent, but much more approachable. She pals around with Snoop Dogg; she appears on Comedy Central to roast Justin Bieber; and she was even seen in the audience at a Godspeed You! Black Emperor show. But even Martha Stewart's loosey-goosey side only goes so far — in other words, don't expect her to eat raccoon any time soon.

Stewart appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to promote the competitive cooking show "Yes, Chef!", which she co-hosts with celebrity chef and Nobel Peace Prize nominee José Andrés. After going over the basics of the show (which focuses on chefs with difficult personalities), she mentions the many raccoons in the area where they filmed — they were even discovered in the pantry prior to filming — before segueing into an anecdote about a "chicken and raccoon supper" she attended. Although the other diners apparently "loved" the raccoon, Stewart still didn't budge: "I don't like to eat rare things," she said. (While Meyers correctly responded that raccoons are hardly rare, Stewart said she meant that they were "rare on the table.")