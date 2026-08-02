This Unexpected Meat Was Considered A Gourmet Treat In The Old West

The American diet was way different in the Old West compared to today. People were eating robins and skunks along with many other staples real cowboys ate in the Old West, like salted pork. The word "delicacy" had a different ring to it back then. Rocky mountain oysters, pemmican, and calf brains were all gourmet foods that most of us would shy away from these days; but buffalo tongue was a special occasion treat back then, and it remains a niche delicacy to this day.

In the 1800s the American Great Plains were crawling with buffalo, and the animal supplied a lot of our needs. (Technically they were American bison not buffalo, but we'll leave the nitpicking to the zoologists.) Native Americans and cowboys are said to have used every part of the buffalo, but tongues were a delicacy. They weigh about 2 pounds each and were loved for their strong flavor and pate-like texture. Historical records show this part of the buffalo was so popular that sometimes these animals were hunted just for the tongues. Buffalo tongue started showing up at a few higher-end dining establishments as the years went on, and after the Civil War they were so popular that many men turned to buffalo hunting as a full-time career. A single tongue sold for $0.25 across the civilized parts of America, which is equal to about $9 in today's currency.