This Unexpected Meat Was Considered A Gourmet Treat In The Old West
The American diet was way different in the Old West compared to today. People were eating robins and skunks along with many other staples real cowboys ate in the Old West, like salted pork. The word "delicacy" had a different ring to it back then. Rocky mountain oysters, pemmican, and calf brains were all gourmet foods that most of us would shy away from these days; but buffalo tongue was a special occasion treat back then, and it remains a niche delicacy to this day.
In the 1800s the American Great Plains were crawling with buffalo, and the animal supplied a lot of our needs. (Technically they were American bison not buffalo, but we'll leave the nitpicking to the zoologists.) Native Americans and cowboys are said to have used every part of the buffalo, but tongues were a delicacy. They weigh about 2 pounds each and were loved for their strong flavor and pate-like texture. Historical records show this part of the buffalo was so popular that sometimes these animals were hunted just for the tongues. Buffalo tongue started showing up at a few higher-end dining establishments as the years went on, and after the Civil War they were so popular that many men turned to buffalo hunting as a full-time career. A single tongue sold for $0.25 across the civilized parts of America, which is equal to about $9 in today's currency.
How to whip up an unforgettable meal using buffalo tongue
You can still occasionally find buffalo tongue on the menu at specialty restaurants or historically-themed restaurants — it's rare, though. If you want to try this meat which the Old West couldn't get enough of, you'll likely have to cook it up yourself. Buffalo tongue is among the expensive meats you won't find at your local butcher, so if you don't have a buffalo ranch nearby you'll have to find an online meat supplier that specializes in buffalo. There's zero chance you'll get one for $0.25 these days. The price point is closer to $25 for a single tongue.
Some people like to cure and smoke buffalo tongue themselves for a meal made similar to the way they did it in the Old West. Others simmer the tongue in boiling water for a couple of hours to break down the tough fibers. Once it's been simmered, they'll set it in the fridge overnight, then pan fry it in small slices for a smoky, charred finish. To complete the meal, pair it with some traditional sides. Squash is a great choice (here are some other ways to use up all that summer squash), but wild rice, cranberries, and mushrooms are also good pairings for buffalo tongue. You can add a small glass of aged Buffalo Trace Bourbon for good measure.