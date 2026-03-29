11 Expensive Meats You Won't Find At Your Local Butcher Counter

Stroll over to your neighborhood butcher and you'll find the classic players, like beef, chicken, and pork. Most days, these traditional meats are more than adequate for your needs. But what about those more rare and exclusive cuts of meat? These are the types of delicacies that aren't commonly seen peeking out from the glass cases at your nearby butcher, or even at the very best grocery store delis. That would be too easy, too accessible.

These meats are luxuries, known by reputation for not only being rare, but also for having such a high quality that other meats pale in comparison. So, what makes them so special and highly sought after? From being raised in incredibly controlled environments to hailing from specific regions known for strict standards and regulations, these meats are so select that many are often only available when served at curated restaurants in far corners of the world. Prices can be eye-popping, and even then the meats can only be made available in limited supply (and in high-end markets).

Other factors that make the cost so sky-high include the animals' specific diets and living conditions, and the intensive process required to procure them. Even heritage makes its way into the mix of differentiating factors. Curious to know more? Here are 11 expensive meats you definitely won't find at your local butcher counter.