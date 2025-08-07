The Luxury Food Trend Gordon Ramsay Can't Stand

If you have seen any of Gordon Ramsay's television shows, especially "Hell's Kitchen," then you already know how he does not like to mince words or sugarcoat his opinions. The Michelin-starred chef has praised numerous dishes and ingredients over his career, and he's also very vocal about the foods he avoids at all costs. So when he says one luxury trend has been pushed too far to the state of ubiquity, he badly means it.

In an interview with PopSugar, Ramsay did not hold back when asked what food fads should disappear from restaurant menus. "Everywhere you go now, there's f*cking Wagyu meatballs," he said, voicing his frustration with how chefs are preparing the imported meat. In case you still don't know what Wagyu is, it's basically meat from different breeds of Japanese cattle, including Japanese Black, Japanese Brown, Japanese Polled, and Japanese Shorthorn.

Wagyu is expensive because of how the cattle are reared and fed under specific conditions to ensure their meat achieves rich marbling and melt-in-your-mouth texture. While the celebrity chef does not loathe the meat itself, he's irked by how its popularity has seemingly watered down its prestige and ruined the delectable experience it offers when prepared the right way. "Because it's a special cut. It needs to be treated with a little bit of respect," he quipped before adding, "Preserve it a little bit. Rest it. Allow it to become special."