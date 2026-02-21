The Rarest Cut Of Beef In The World Takes Wagyu To The Next Level

Wagyu beef has become synonymous with high-quality meat, ranging from carpaccio to pricy, arguably overrated Wagyu burgers. Even now, only a few websites allow Americans to buy true A5 Wagyu from Japan. Still, it might surprise you to know there's an even rarer subset of this luxury beef on the market. The scarce and sought-after delicacy is known as Olive Wagyu, and only 2,200 cattle capable of producing this type of beef exist in the world.

This gold medalist of Japan's beef Olympics has been bred in the Kagawa prefecture since 2006. When raising cows for this beef, ranchers finish rearing them by fattening them with feed made from olives. This comes in the form of a slow-toasted olive mulch or olive musts, a byproduct left after the fruit is pressed. The region is well-known for olives, and this diet gives the resulting beef unique marbling and flavor. Olives increase oleic acid levels which turns the fat yellow and nutty. These cows are of the Kuroge Washu breed and by law must be raised in Kagawa, which means their numbers stay perpetually small.

That small number results in higher prices at market. To get a portion in the United States is an impressive feat, although you can order it online from certain ranchers and suppliers. Even the cheapest Olive Wagyu is sold for over $100 for 7 ounces, and it sells out fast. If you're looking to get your hands on a juicy 1-pound steak of the stuff, you'll face a price tag of $300 to $400. This is even more costly than A5 Wagyu, which is widely considered the highest grade of beef.