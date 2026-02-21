The Rarest Cut Of Beef In The World Takes Wagyu To The Next Level
Wagyu beef has become synonymous with high-quality meat, ranging from carpaccio to pricy, arguably overrated Wagyu burgers. Even now, only a few websites allow Americans to buy true A5 Wagyu from Japan. Still, it might surprise you to know there's an even rarer subset of this luxury beef on the market. The scarce and sought-after delicacy is known as Olive Wagyu, and only 2,200 cattle capable of producing this type of beef exist in the world.
This gold medalist of Japan's beef Olympics has been bred in the Kagawa prefecture since 2006. When raising cows for this beef, ranchers finish rearing them by fattening them with feed made from olives. This comes in the form of a slow-toasted olive mulch or olive musts, a byproduct left after the fruit is pressed. The region is well-known for olives, and this diet gives the resulting beef unique marbling and flavor. Olives increase oleic acid levels which turns the fat yellow and nutty. These cows are of the Kuroge Washu breed and by law must be raised in Kagawa, which means their numbers stay perpetually small.
That small number results in higher prices at market. To get a portion in the United States is an impressive feat, although you can order it online from certain ranchers and suppliers. Even the cheapest Olive Wagyu is sold for over $100 for 7 ounces, and it sells out fast. If you're looking to get your hands on a juicy 1-pound steak of the stuff, you'll face a price tag of $300 to $400. This is even more costly than A5 Wagyu, which is widely considered the highest grade of beef.
What does Olive Wagyu taste like?
Given that it's hard to get your hands on this beef, you might be deeply curious as to its taste. Wagyu beef tastes great because of the quality of its fat, and this rare version is no exception. The umami flavor it creates is off the charts, with sweet nuttiness and a buttery texture. The flavor is said to linger in the mouth with a distant taste of olive oil, but has a natural beefiness that shines through. You may not even have to chew because the meat is so marbled and tender.
As far as cuts go, the meat is rich enough that small portions are best. Some recommend you cook the meat quickly on something like a teppanyaki grill or plancha. Little to no seasoning is needed, as the beef already has a depth and complexity like no other. Just a little salt and pepper, if desired. The outside should develop only light browning with high temperature, but care must be taken not to let all that luxurious fat cook too long. Salads and vegetables make appropriate side dishes.
According to the few who've managed to attain this holy grail of beef, it's a memorable experience. One fortunate Redditor who works with meat said, "Although Snow Beef may be 'the best,' Olive Beef has always been my favorite." Another agreed, saying, "Thought I had it all until I tried the Olive Wagyu. There is nothing better." So, while this may be one of the absolute best cuts of steak, you'd better be ready to pay a tidy sum and cook carefully if you want to try it.