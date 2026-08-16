This Food Court Location Has The Most Stunning Pizza The Costco Community Has Ever Seen
Love Costco's food court for its delicious meals and snacks (we ranked the most popular menu items here), but also wish for some variety in the lineup? Then consider buying a plane ticket, because international Costco locations often feature not only local cuisine but also intriguing takes on classic Stateside eats. Costco locations in China famously differ from American stores by offering pork mooncakes and bulgogi bakes, while shoppers in Australia, Spain, and Canada can dine on chicken tenders and fries at their respective Costcos. More recently, American Costco shoppers are growing jealous of the Costco food courts in France, and specifically, one remarkable menu item sold there: A BBQ Chicken Pizza with green peppers.
The topic came up recently on the Costco subreddit when a contributor waxed rhapsodic about his favorite finds at European store locations. All it took was one picture of the delicious-looking pizza for people online to go wild: "Posting combo pizza on here should lead to an immediate ban," joked one Redditor. "Only because I'm jealous." Another added, "BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA at the food court!? Take my money."
Should those pics have you hopping on a jet bound for France, know that getting your hands on the BBQ Chicken Pizza might be a bit difficult. While you can use your Costco membership at any of the chain's many locations worldwide, there are currently only three Costcos located in France overall — two just outside of Paris and one in the city of Mulhouse, near the eastern border of the country.
There are many iconic pizzas at Costco locations across the globe
France is far from the only international territory with great pies at its Costco locations. For instance, some Chinese Costco stores, like the one in Shenzhen, feature an okonomiyaki pizza, a mash-up of a classic pizza and okonomiyaki – a dish invented in Osaka, the "Kitchen of Japan" — which includes octopus, fish flakes, green peppers, okonomiyaki mayo, and corn. The pizza is especially attractive to those who love seafood, with one Redditor writing, "Amazing. Looks as delicious as it sounds. Another example of how the rest of the world's Costco food courts are better than the garbage we have here in the U.S."
Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand spots sell well-loved slices of what's known as BBQ Meat Pizza, which includes beef, bacon bits, pepperoni, and a tangy BBQ sauce. The 14 Costco locations in Taiwan make a pizza with a boatload of seafood, vegetables, and cheese on it, while South Korean Costco locations have a bulgogi and green pepper pizza on its menus. The latter, in particular, has won over many visitors. "It tastes exactly like a combo pizza," explained one Redditor, "but with delicious bulgogi on it. It's incredible."