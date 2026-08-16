This Food Court Location Has The Most Stunning Pizza The Costco Community Has Ever Seen

Love Costco's food court for its delicious meals and snacks (we ranked the most popular menu items here), but also wish for some variety in the lineup? Then consider buying a plane ticket, because international Costco locations often feature not only local cuisine but also intriguing takes on classic Stateside eats. Costco locations in China famously differ from American stores by offering pork mooncakes and bulgogi bakes, while shoppers in Australia, Spain, and Canada can dine on chicken tenders and fries at their respective Costcos. More recently, American Costco shoppers are growing jealous of the Costco food courts in France, and specifically, one remarkable menu item sold there: A BBQ Chicken Pizza with green peppers.

The topic came up recently on the Costco subreddit when a contributor waxed rhapsodic about his favorite finds at European store locations. All it took was one picture of the delicious-looking pizza for people online to go wild: "Posting combo pizza on here should lead to an immediate ban," joked one Redditor. "Only because I'm jealous." Another added, "BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA at the food court!? Take my money."

Should those pics have you hopping on a jet bound for France, know that getting your hands on the BBQ Chicken Pizza might be a bit difficult. While you can use your Costco membership at any of the chain's many locations worldwide, there are currently only three Costcos located in France overall — two just outside of Paris and one in the city of Mulhouse, near the eastern border of the country.