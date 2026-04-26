Here's What Costco In China Is Really Like
Costco is among the most successful retail chains in the entire world, and while the majority of its stores – including the busiest Costco location in the world – can be found in the United States, those outside the store's country of origin can differ quite a lot from what Americans are used to. One country with several of these differences is China, which now has seven Costco locations in total. For starters, the Costco China membership is 299 yuan per year, which equates to roughly $39.54 and is thus over $25 less than an American Costco membership. This is even more impressive when taking into account the fact that many Chinese Costco products have similarly low prices to their American counterparts, which has been a major reason for the chain's success in the Asian country.
With this in mind, it's important to note that Chinese Costcos do share several similarities with American versions of the store. Selling groceries in bulk at a great value alongside major appliances and electronics are massive selling points for both American and Chinese Costcos. However, many have noted that Chinese Costco locations generally have more name-brand and high-end items on sale than ones you'll find stateside, especially as far as fashion is concerned. From Hermès handbags to Burberry trench coats — and even numerous Disney plushies — the unique selection of expensive, luxurious items at Costcos in China is considered one of the qualities that sets them apart from those elsewhere in the world.
What's on the food court menu at Costco locations in China?
Now, while specific products obviously differ in Costco locations in China due to the chain's protocol of stocking stores with things accustomed to local markets, one interesting area where the stores differ from — and, in some ways, align with — American Costcos can be seen at their food courts. For starters, Costco's best food court item — the classic hot dog combo – is available at stores in China, and for a similarly low price of just 10.9 yuan, which equates to $1.60 in the United States. Beyond that, however, is where things begin to differ; pizza, for example, is made "okonomiyaki-style" at Chinese Costcos, which means it's topped with octopus, green peppers, corn, mayo, and bonito flakes. This is inspired by the Japanese dish known as okonomiyaki and is considered one of the absolute highlights of Costco locations in China.
Beyond that, China has unique takes on Costco classics like the Bulgogi bake — a play on the classic Costco chicken bake — as well as ice cream and parfaits. The seven locations also provide more uniquely Chinese dishes, like pork mooncakes. However, they also bring their customers American-style foods that even Costco's stateside locations don't provide, like fried chicken. In the same way that the chicken tenders available at Australian Costco locations leave us incredibly envious, the fried chicken that the food courts in China provide has given many people the desire to travel to China just to try it out.