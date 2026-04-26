Here's What Costco In China Is Really Like

Costco is among the most successful retail chains in the entire world, and while the majority of its stores – including the busiest Costco location in the world – can be found in the United States, those outside the store's country of origin can differ quite a lot from what Americans are used to. One country with several of these differences is China, which now has seven Costco locations in total. For starters, the Costco China membership is 299 yuan per year, which equates to roughly $39.54 and is thus over $25 less than an American Costco membership. This is even more impressive when taking into account the fact that many Chinese Costco products have similarly low prices to their American counterparts, which has been a major reason for the chain's success in the Asian country.

With this in mind, it's important to note that Chinese Costcos do share several similarities with American versions of the store. Selling groceries in bulk at a great value alongside major appliances and electronics are massive selling points for both American and Chinese Costcos. However, many have noted that Chinese Costco locations generally have more name-brand and high-end items on sale than ones you'll find stateside, especially as far as fashion is concerned. From Hermès handbags to Burberry trench coats — and even numerous Disney plushies — the unique selection of expensive, luxurious items at Costcos in China is considered one of the qualities that sets them apart from those elsewhere in the world.