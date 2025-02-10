The Sydney Costco Food Court Item That Has Us Full Of Envy
If there's one thing Costco fans love — aside from free samples and beer in bulk — it's the food court. On r/Costco, the unofficial Costco subreddit, fans obsess over menu changes and compare offerings at locations worldwide. There's even a tag devoted to international food courts. Ever wondered about the offerings in Iceland, China, or Spain? If you have, Reddit has you covered.
I haven't — I didn't even know that they had Costcos in Iceland, China, or Spain. Even so, it's fascinating to see how the menu changes worldwide. Some menus feature local specialties, like poutine in Canada and sushi in Japan. In Taiwan, Costco shoppers can feast on beef noodle soup and bubble tea. Other menus boast items that are discontinued stateside. Korea still gets churros? Unfair.
One recent post from the Sydney, Australia location caught Reddit's eye: specifically, the chicken tenders and fries. "How does Australia get tenders and fries but not U.S.?!" read the top comment. "I would be so happy if they had chicken tenders and fries at Costco in the States," added another fan. The tenders aren't the only Australian food court item to spark envy. The menu features Australian steak pie, too. "...everyone is going crazy over the chicken tenders, but that steak pie looks incredible," wrote one fan.
Why doesn't Costco sell chicken tenders and fries in the U.S.?
Aussies aren't the only lucky ones. "Everyone gets some form of fried chicken and fries except for the U.S.," complained one comment. But it's not really true — chicken and fries are missing from menus in the UK and Mexico. That being said, they are popular items worldwide. The combo is available in Spain, Canada, and France. China and Japan both have fried chicken options, too. So why is the U.S. left out?
Once again, Reddit has the answer. "Costco food courts in the U.S. don't have a fryer," explained a comment under another post. Other users jumped in to confirm. As disappointing as it is to fans, the retailer has its reasons. Deep frying requires extra training — and increases liability. In the U.S., food courts would have to follow extra rules and regulations if they wanted to offer deep-fried food.
Admittedly, you might not be missing out on much. While many fans raved about the tenders and fries, one commenter claimed that the Canadian version was "soggy and mushy." They went on to add, "It wasn't always like that so maybe I just got unlucky."
Even if the food doesn't meet your expectations, it's worthwhile to check out the local Costco next time you're traveling abroad. You'll find familiar fare (the dirt-cheap Costco hot dog is available everywhere), and you might see an old favorite, too. Personally, if there's a country that still sells the original Costco berry smoothie, I'm booking a flight.