The Sydney Costco Food Court Item That Has Us Full Of Envy

If there's one thing Costco fans love — aside from free samples and beer in bulk — it's the food court. On r/Costco, the unofficial Costco subreddit, fans obsess over menu changes and compare offerings at locations worldwide. There's even a tag devoted to international food courts. Ever wondered about the offerings in Iceland, China, or Spain? If you have, Reddit has you covered.

I haven't — I didn't even know that they had Costcos in Iceland, China, or Spain. Even so, it's fascinating to see how the menu changes worldwide. Some menus feature local specialties, like poutine in Canada and sushi in Japan. In Taiwan, Costco shoppers can feast on beef noodle soup and bubble tea. Other menus boast items that are discontinued stateside. Korea still gets churros? Unfair.

One recent post from the Sydney, Australia location caught Reddit's eye: specifically, the chicken tenders and fries. "How does Australia get tenders and fries but not U.S.?!" read the top comment. "I would be so happy if they had chicken tenders and fries at Costco in the States," added another fan. The tenders aren't the only Australian food court item to spark envy. The menu features Australian steak pie, too. "...everyone is going crazy over the chicken tenders, but that steak pie looks incredible," wrote one fan.