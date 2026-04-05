The Busiest Costco In The World Isn't In New York Or California
Costco is among the most popular stores in the world, with over 80 million paid members currently shopping at the warehouse retailer. With this in mind, while some Costco locations are only excruciatingly busy on specific days or at specific times, others are practically always jam-packed with customers whenever they are open for business. One Costco in the United States stands out as the busiest location in the world, and it's well over 2,000 miles away from where you'd likely expect it to be. The sole Costco location in Iwilei, Hawaii (a town located on the island of Oahu) is by far the busiest Costco in the world. The Iwelei Costco first garnered the reputation as the busiest location in the mid-2000s when it more than doubled the average annual sales numbers of $120 million per store by clocking in at $300 million.
This remarkable success has simultaneously led many to dread even visiting the store as the parking lot is often packed and difficult to maneuver due to the sheer volume of customers at any one time. Its overwhelming number of daily visitors puts it in the running for the worst Costco locations in the United States.
Why the Costco in Iwilei, Hawaii is so busy
It's not necessarily surprising that a Costco location with relatively few wholesale retailers nearby would do so well. After all, as one of just eight Costco locations in the state of Hawaii (and only two competing Sam's Clubs), the store's high demand among locals and tourists alike is to be expected. Even still, it's remarkable just how many people attend the specific location. A major reason for it is the fact that it acts as both a standard Costco Wholesale and a Costco Business Center. This means that, beyond everyday residents looking to buy cases of their favorite sodas or any of the several great items in the Costco food court, many business owners use the store to stock up on much-needed items for their convenience stores, hotels, gift shops, and more.
This is an especially pivotal aspect of the store's success, as it's difficult for vendors to restock items that are not otherwise readily available in Hawaii. Not to mention that, because Costco has relatively standard prices across its locations and isn't as impacted by local inflation, the low prices at the Iwilei location are vital during times of financial trouble.
Beyond having a familiar layout and a selection for tourists on the island of Oahu, there are a few unique qualities about the Iwilei location that make it even more worthy of seeking out. For example, the Costco location has its own fresh poke section for customers to select from as well as other locally-produced Hawaiian staples for both locals and tourists to enjoy.