The Grocery Store Items With The Biggest Markups Probably Aren't What You'd Expect

A trip to the grocery store these days can feel like going to a five-star restaurant with just $20 in your pocket. Everything is dauntingly overpriced, you need to make your budget stretch, and it seems like just yesterday that $12 box of soda was $7.99. Tomatoes, of all things, have increased nearly 40% in price in the past year alone and the price of beef is up 14% or more (all things considered, now might not be the best time to make your famous homemade spaghetti and meatballs).

Grocery stores will raise prices on certain items in order to keep themselves profitable, but supermarkets aren't charging several arms and a few legs just for the heck of it. These stores often barely squeak by to come out in the black with a mere 1% to 3% in net profits.

That means they often rely on specific products to be the real moneymakers, with a hefty price tag that reflects that. These might be items you've always thought seemed a little pricier than they should be, maybe even steeper than it seems worth paying (after all, how badly do you really need an $80 birthday cake?). Here are some of the worst culprits when it comes to grocery store markups.