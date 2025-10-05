For The Perfect Batch Of Cookies Never Skip This Step Before Baking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The advantages of baking cookies at home versus buying them at the store are that you can make them exactly how you like and experience the nostalgic smell of baked goods wafting through your house. One disadvantage is that there are plenty of mistakes that can ruin a batch of cookies. Baking is both an art and a science. If anything goes awry when precisely measuring all your ingredients, things can take a turn for the worse before you know it. Chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus, Trung Vu, spoke exclusively with The Takeout about baking cookies and said that making a test cookie gives folks an opportunity to adjust any missteps before tossing the whole batch in the oven.

"In a professional kitchen or bakery, we make very large batches of cookies," Vu tells us. "In an effort to be efficient, baking a sample cookie is a very common practice. After all, if something is wrong with the dough, wouldn't you want to know sooner rather than later?" And it's not just the dough that you have to worry about.

"Uncalibrated home ovens can vary wildly in temperature, sometimes up to 25 degrees," Vu says. Using an oven thermometer like this PECULA Oven Thermometer will tell you how hot your oven is actually getting, but only in one area. "Additionally, ovens can have hot and cold spots," Vu explains. "Baking a sample cookie can reveal where these are located, enabling you to make adjustments to achieve the desired outcome for the rest of the batch."