The Scientific Reason The Smell Of Cookies Makes You Feel Nostalgic

When you're baking cookies, do you follow a recipe you found online, like these foolproof and exhaustively tested chocolate chip cookies or these three-ingredient peanut butter delights (which are better than "real" cookies), or do you follow something older, like a recipe inherited from your parents or grandparents? Whichever you opt for, the smell can be transporting, taking you to a kitchen table from your childhood while an adult pulls a fresh batch of baked goodies from the oven. What is it about cookies that fills us with nostalgia for older, more innocent times?

It's actually a common experience called the Proust Phenomenon, so called because the French author Marcel Proust wrote in his multi-volume novel "In Search of Lost Time" about being taken to the past after eating a cookie (a Madeleine, if we're being specific). You see, the part of the brain that concerns our emotions — including our memories — is actually overseen by the olfactory bulb (that's your sense of smell).

So scent and emotions are closely enmeshed, and the same function that helps you remember a smell you don't like also helps you remember smells you do, including ones from your past that evoke strongly positive memories. If the smell of baking cookies was part of a warm and loving childhood, it makes sense that every time you get a whiff of them now as an adult, you start to feel nostalgic for those days.