The Overlooked Step That Ruins Your Bakes While In The Oven

It's alarming how tasty oven bakes can go from gastronomic gems to complete disasters in what feels like the blink of an eye. Sometimes, for seemingly no reason whatsoever, pastries and cakes can take a turn for the worse; ruining all the hard work you put into measuring out ingredients like a chemistry student. Still, culinary catastrophes typically occur through human error. According to Vivian Villa, chef and founder of Villa's Authentic Sauces as well as UnButter, one of the primary reasons food gets ruined in the oven is assuming that once it goes in, it doesn't need any attention until your timer dings.

"Ovens have hot and cold spots," Villa told The Takeout "The rotating of pans exposes baked goods to all spots, which results in evenly baked product." If you have newer oven, you may think this is advice reserved for older, more budget kitchens. Well, congrats on having a stellar kitchen appliance, but unfortunately, you are sadly mistaken. "All ovens have hot spots depending on where the heating elements are located and the structure of the oven," she said. "Rotating of pans is recommended in all ovens, including convection."

You can test the accuracy of your oven's temperature with sugar, but how does one determine where hot spots are and how should bakes be rotated to avoid overexposing them to too much heat? "Hot spots are where the heating element is located in the oven," Villa said. "Pans should be rotated to opposite locations (top to bottom, back to front) so that the item is not spending too much time in either a cooler or hotter spot."