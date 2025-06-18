All You Need Is Sugar To Check Your Oven's Temperature Accuracy

If your food is constantly coming out of the oven overcooked or undercooked, even though you swear you read the instructions right, the problem might not be you. It's surprisingly common for an oven's thermostat to be slightly off, which can adversely affect your baking without you even realizing it. So unless you enjoy scraping off the burnt bits from your baked cookies, it's worth checking your oven's temperature accuracy — and all you need is some sugar.

Granulated white sugar melts at around 366 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use it as a simple test to check your oven's temperature accuracy. If you suspect your oven runs hot, preheat it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and place a small amount of sugar in an oven-safe dish. After 15 minutes, if the sugar has started to melt, your oven may be running hotter than the set temperature. If you think your oven runs cold, try the same test at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. If the sugar hasn't melted after 15 minutes, your oven might actually be cooler than what the display shows. Running the same tests at other temperatures, such as 360 and 370 degrees, can give you a better idea of how inaccurate your oven is.