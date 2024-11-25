Don't Cry Over Burnt Cookies, There's An Immediate Fix

Let's face it: Baking isn't always easy. Even when we think we have our favorite cookie recipes down to a T, things can still go wrong, leaving us devastated by our results.

For many, this feeling of disappointment often comes from burning the bottoms of our delicious treats. This typically happens when people worry that they've undercooked the cookies and put them in the oven for longer than is necessary. Those good intentions often lead us to hard, dark-brown bottoms that can ruin the entire cookie-eating experience.

However, there's no need to throw away the overdone cookies and start again; a good baker never lets good food go to waste, and this is no exception. In fact, you don't even need to try eating around the charred bottom. Instead, a recent post on Instagram gave us the hack that'll save all the bakers who are down on their cookie-making luck. You can restore their overall taste and still enjoy your hard-earned treat by grating away at the burnt bottom of your cookies.