Don't Cry Over Burnt Cookies, There's An Immediate Fix
Let's face it: Baking isn't always easy. Even when we think we have our favorite cookie recipes down to a T, things can still go wrong, leaving us devastated by our results.
For many, this feeling of disappointment often comes from burning the bottoms of our delicious treats. This typically happens when people worry that they've undercooked the cookies and put them in the oven for longer than is necessary. Those good intentions often lead us to hard, dark-brown bottoms that can ruin the entire cookie-eating experience.
However, there's no need to throw away the overdone cookies and start again; a good baker never lets good food go to waste, and this is no exception. In fact, you don't even need to try eating around the charred bottom. Instead, a recent post on Instagram gave us the hack that'll save all the bakers who are down on their cookie-making luck. You can restore their overall taste and still enjoy your hard-earned treat by grating away at the burnt bottom of your cookies.
Restore your burnt cookies with this useful tool
The hack in question is pretty self-explanatory but is easier to believe when seen. Instagram user @funkybatter uploaded a video of their quick and easy way to salvage burnt cookies, and it took the baking world by storm.
The video depicts a woman grating off the burnt bottom of a cookie using a zester, which is the crucial tool that makes this hack work. While several of the countless different kinds of graters would likely also work, a zester creates such fine shavings that you have more control over not grating off too much of the cookie. In the end, the cookie looks as good as new, thanks to the simple trick.
The reel seemingly lit many lightbulbs in people's brains, gaining over 36,000 likes in the four weeks since it was uploaded. However, some have questioned whether or not this hack is as viable as it seems. While the burnt bottoms of the cookies are the most frustrating part, overcooked cookies are often dry and less appetizing than their properly baked counterpart, even without any charring on them.
Ultimately, burning the bottoms will cause some irreparable damage, but that's okay. Even if those overbaked cookies can no longer achieve perfection, by grating off the pesky charred bottoms — the place where the taste most noticeably takes a hit — your burnt cookies will both look and taste more delicious than you ever thought possible.