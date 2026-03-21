11 Tips For Tender Flavorful Meatballs That'll Make Nonna Proud

The nonna is a formidable figure in the culinary landscape. A time-honored, perhaps even ancient, symbol of authority in the Italian kitchen, nonnas the world over have formed an almost collective, unseen hive mind (almost like that fungus that supposedly networks all trees) which guides sauce-tasters and pasta-makers everywhere — be they Italian or not. And, nowhere is this more apparent than when making meatballs.

Bless anyone who's attempting to ball up meat and create flavor-packed spheroids to mangia on. But, someone attempting this art form is going to feel those eyes over their shoulder. They might be the actual eyes of a blood relation or they might be figments of psychological pressure. But, they belong to nonna. And, nonna is watching every step. Every, little, tiny step.

Good thing we rounded up a murderer's row of meatball mavens to offer us some expertise: Former head chef at the Italian Embassy in London, Danilo Cortellini; chef Michael King of Brooklyn's Sungold; chef Fabrizio Carro of Miami's Da Angelino Cucina Italiana; chef Rocco Carulli of another Miami eatery, R House Wynwood; and chef Alex Martinez of Miami Beach's Donatella Restaurant. Here are their pointers for making the ideal, tender, flavorful meatball. Nonnas, eat your hearts out.