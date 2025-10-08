To Give Meatballs The Perfect Crust, Ditch The Frying Pan And Open Your Oven

What makes a good meatball? There's the meat, of course, whether you're using beef alone or some combination of beef, pork, and veal. There's the level of moistness, which you can adjust by soaking your breadcrumbs in milk and forming a panade before mixing and forming your meatballs. And then, of course, there's the crust: that beautiful brown surface along the outside of the meatball that not only locks in juices thanks to the Maillard reaction, which kicks in when you brown meat, but also adds a deep, roasty flavor of its own. You can get it from shallow frying the meatballs in a pan, if you're the sort of person who's willing to risk oil spatters on your forearms. But what if you'd prefer a cooking method that's a little bit cleaner? That's where your oven comes in — more specifically, your broiler.

That's right! All you have to do is preheat your broiler while you're forming your meatballs, arrange them neatly on a baking tray, and put them under the heat until they're nice and crisp and toasty. This is an especially good idea if you're not looking to serve them immediately. If you store a batch of meatballs in the freezer, all you need to do when you're ready to serve is defrost them and warm them up in the sauce. The exact cook time with the broiler will depend on the size of your meatballs as well as what you intend to do with them – so use your own discretion. (Just make sure to avoid canned meatballs at all costs.)