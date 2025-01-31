Why You Should Stay Away From Canned Meatballs At All Costs

The culinary hazards of canned meatballs are well known. They are bland, made from processed textureless meat, and are far from fresh — canned meatballs can sit on a shelf for between 1-5 years. The reasons why you should stay away from them are beyond the culinary, however. Made from processed meat and, this version of meatballs are often combined with pasta in the U.S. This combination comes with a cocktail of preservatives and additives that have been found to cause cancer, heart disease, type II diabetes, and more health issues. Basically, the bland mushiness of the meatballs is the least of hazards in that can.

On the nutritional side, canned meatballs are not entirely made of meat. The second ingredient in the meatballs is usually water, followed closely by breadcrumbs, additives, and preservatives. Thus, they are not a good source of protein, and the flavor does not compare to fresh or frozen meatballs. The pasta in each can is also usually mushy and bland as well. Although the cans list spices and flavorings in the ingredients, there is typically more water and salt in those cans than spices and flavorings (which are often not enough to even list in the ingredients).