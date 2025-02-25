Drain Greasy Meatballs As They Cook With A Game-Changing Hack

Instead of letting your meatballs steep in their own grease, a wire rack is just the hack you need to keep them tender but not oily. After mixing your meatball recipe and forming the balls, simply slide a wire rack on top of a sheet pan. Do yourself a favor and line your sheet pan with aluminum foil which will catch all the grease and save you a bit of scrubbing later.

I like to cook my meatballs at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but your cooking time may vary depending on the size of your meatballs. Start to check them at around 20 minutes or so, and bake until the meatballs are entirely firm to the touch.

Once they're done, you'll notice the grease pooled on the bottom of the pan, far from your perfectly cooked meatballs. With this method, you still get the golden brown crust on the outside, with none of the grease. Plus instead of sautéing the meatballs in a pan and ending up with misshapen, flattened sides, you'll have perfectly round meatballs to plate your pasta. You can use this hack for any kind of meatball, too, from Swedish meatballs to those grape jelly cocktail meatballs — so don't limit yourself to regular old red sauce. The one thing you might want to consider is that wire racks can be difficult to clean with baked-on grease, so you might want to invest in a rack designed for savory cooking, so your future cookies don't pick up any beefy flavor.