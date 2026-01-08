The New York Restaurant Where Guy Fieri Ate A Baseball-Sized Meatball

Celebrity chef and eternal Flavortown seeker Guy Fieri doesn't show every restaurant he visits on his show. He likes to keep a positive energy on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and will omit restaurants he didn't enjoy. Even with his Food Network show only covering the standouts though, some still manage to surpass his high bar. Back in the show's heyday, a New York restaurant featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" managed to do just that with an absolutely enormous meatball: The Mulberry Italian Ristorante in Lackawanna, New York (not far from Buffalo).

One of the restaurant's signature dishes is its Mulberry meatball, an absolutely massive beast of a meatball which Fieri tried on Season 9, Episode 2, "Homegrown and Homemade." To demonstrate how hearty of a meatball it is, the show brought in an actual baseball to place next to the meatball for comparison — the meatball towered over it. But the size wasn't the only noteworthy thing about this meatball. Fieri was even more impressed after tasting it, telling owner Joe Jerge that it was "alright" while whispering to the camera that it was a "really good meatball." Despite its hefty size, he remarked that it's not tough once you're chewing it and that it's delicate enough to melt in your mouth.