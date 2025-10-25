Why Guy Fieri Doesn't Show Every Restaurant He Stops At On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Does Guy Fieri always abide by this rule? Maybe not always, but the show's been running since 2006, and there will naturally be a few changes. Some fans of "Triple D" believe they can spot tells or breaks in Fieri's good-natured attitude when he doesn't like a dish. Supposedly, fans have a system where they check whether or not Fieri is using wild language or doing nothing more than describing the food, which could suggest he has nothing nice to say. Is that correct? Short of asking the man himself, there's no way to know. Fieri is insistent that sometimes he doesn't love every food he tries, but that doesn't mean he hates it.

There do seem to be exceptions to Fieri's rule, especially when he encounters something unpleasant but uniquely strange. In one episode in Season 7, Guy Fieri nearly spat out his breakfast of scrambled eggs and fried cow brains because of how difficult it was to wash down. Fieri also wasn't a fan of Southern comfort food chitlins, which are made of pig intestines; he tried it once in Season 17 and admitted it was an acquired taste, which is faint praise but not quite negative. From Fieri's interview, it sounds as if he'll refrain from showing more normal foods if he thinks they were poorly made. Not every dive can blow your mind.