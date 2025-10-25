Why Guy Fieri Doesn't Show Every Restaurant He Stops At On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
There are plenty of foods Guy Fieri avoids at all costs, most notably eggs, but often the worst foods that Fieri tries don't always make it onto his show, Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Fieri once appeared as a guest on CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden," where Corden and fellow guest Kirby Howell-Baptiste got to dig into how Fieri runs things behind the scenes of his show. He tries to keep the vibes good while on air, naturally.
During the interview, Fieri insists that anytime you see him trying a restaurant's dishes on camera, it's the first time he's ever eaten it — there are no practice takes beforehand. Perhaps more interestingly, though, he then explains that if he really doesn't enjoy that restaurant's food, he usually doesn't mention or show the restaurant at all. According to Fieri, "There's a difference between liking something, loving something, and losing your mind. But if I don't like it, if it's like ... I'm not gonna tell you to go there. You won't see the place." In short, Fieri doesn't do bad press or bad reviews on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
Fieri doesn't show dud restaurants
Does Guy Fieri always abide by this rule? Maybe not always, but the show's been running since 2006, and there will naturally be a few changes. Some fans of "Triple D" believe they can spot tells or breaks in Fieri's good-natured attitude when he doesn't like a dish. Supposedly, fans have a system where they check whether or not Fieri is using wild language or doing nothing more than describing the food, which could suggest he has nothing nice to say. Is that correct? Short of asking the man himself, there's no way to know. Fieri is insistent that sometimes he doesn't love every food he tries, but that doesn't mean he hates it.
There do seem to be exceptions to Fieri's rule, especially when he encounters something unpleasant but uniquely strange. In one episode in Season 7, Guy Fieri nearly spat out his breakfast of scrambled eggs and fried cow brains because of how difficult it was to wash down. Fieri also wasn't a fan of Southern comfort food chitlins, which are made of pig intestines; he tried it once in Season 17 and admitted it was an acquired taste, which is faint praise but not quite negative. From Fieri's interview, it sounds as if he'll refrain from showing more normal foods if he thinks they were poorly made. Not every dive can blow your mind.