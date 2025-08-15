17 New York Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Guy Fieri is a well-known chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning TV personality who set his life path after making and enjoying a single steak dinner at 8 years old. In the following decades, Fieri went on to conquer Food Network's television competition show "Next Food Network Star" in 2006 before hosting a number of his own Food Network projects, including the iconic series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," which has been on the air since 2007 and has produced over 50 seasons.

In the show, Fieri travels around the country shining the spotlight on restaurants and their owners, as well as trying each eatery's most iconic dishes. These restaurants span far and wide, but a significant number are located within New York — and we don't just mean the foodie haven that is the Big Apple. If you're looking for a spot to eat endorsed by the Mayor of Flavortown himself, here are 17 restaurants in New York featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" whose grills are still hot and doors are still open.