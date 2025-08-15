17 New York Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Guy Fieri is a well-known chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning TV personality who set his life path after making and enjoying a single steak dinner at 8 years old. In the following decades, Fieri went on to conquer Food Network's television competition show "Next Food Network Star" in 2006 before hosting a number of his own Food Network projects, including the iconic series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," which has been on the air since 2007 and has produced over 50 seasons.
In the show, Fieri travels around the country shining the spotlight on restaurants and their owners, as well as trying each eatery's most iconic dishes. These restaurants span far and wide, but a significant number are located within New York — and we don't just mean the foodie haven that is the Big Apple. If you're looking for a spot to eat endorsed by the Mayor of Flavortown himself, here are 17 restaurants in New York featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" whose grills are still hot and doors are still open.
Eveready Diner
We are going to start off this list with a restaurant that was actually featured in the very first season of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Eveready Diner starred in Season 1, Episode 6, which was fittingly called "Local Legends." It has two locations in New York: one in Hyde Park and another in Brewster. However, it was the restaurant in Hyde Park that featured on the show.
The restaurant has all the classic diner food as well as a fair amount of unique dishes from other cuisines and a variety of baked goods that are made onsite. Its apple pie is even made with apples from its own orchard. When Fieri visited Eveready Diner, he enjoyed the focaccia bread topped with feta, onions, olives, and tomatoes, as well as the short ribs and brownie sundae. The Food Network also highlighted dishes such as the macaroni and cheese, shepherd's pie in a half-roasted squash, and lobster quesadillas. Unfortunately, Eveready doesn't have all of those dishes on its menu today, but customers can still try the ribs, brownie sundae, and macaroni and cheese.
Multiple locations
Grover's Bar and Grill
Grover's Bar and Grill is a restaurant in East Amherst that featured in Season 7, Episode 10. The restaurant is run by a mother and daughter. On its website, the restaurant — which offers grilled cheese specialty sandwiches, fish fry, wings, soups, and sides — claims to be the best bar and grill in western New York, having won best burger in an unspecified ranking for three years running.
According to "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," the most special dishes from Grover's Bar and Grill are, unsurprisingly, its burgers and house-made cheeseburger soup. It also highlighted Grover's 12-ounce Bruiser burger, which is described as a black and bleu burger with grilled onions, with the bleu part obviously referring to bleu cheese. While bleu cheese can be a divisive choice, it wouldn't be the first controversial burger topping to win Guy Fieri over – shockingly enough, that was peanut butter.
(716) 636-1803
9160 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
Lake Effect Diner
Lake Effect Diner is a restaurant in Buffalo whose food was described as "scratch cooking gone wild" by Fieri during his visit in Season 7, Episode 13 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" (via Food Network). Interestingly enough, the diner was originally located in Pennsylvania before it was moved to Buffalo in 2001 to save it from demolition.
As you might expect, the restaurant serves diner classics, but with an upscale twist. Lake Effect Diner states that it uses locally procured ingredients and bakes its own bread in-house. The pizza, meatballs, chicken Parmesan, Italian fish, house-cured ham with red eye gravy, eggs, home fries, and toast were all highlighted as some of the diner's specials in the episode. It appears that Lake Effect Diner no longer serves several of these dishes, but you can still try the ham, which is now named Guy's Favorite Ham & Red Eye Gravy on its menu.
(716) 833-1952
3165 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214
The Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub
The Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub is an eatery in South Buffalo that serves American fare with an Irish twist. The restaurant was shown in Season 8, Episode 5, of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," in which Guy Fieri watched as the team prepped its authentic Maryland crab cakes.
One of the pub's special dishes is a sandwich called Beef on Weck – a top round roast, roasted in-house, that's thinly sliced and piled onto a fresh plain or kimmelweck roll. The other is its Irish beer cheddar soup. However, if you want to sample everything featured on the show, order the Triple D Platter, which includes a mini Beef on Weck, Irish beer cheddar soup, mini crab cake, and tater tots.
(716) 825-9327
2134 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210
Sophia's Restaurant
Another restaurant located in Buffalo that appeared on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is Sophia's Restaurant. The eatery was passed down by Sophia Ananiadis to her son, Sam Doherty, who now runs the joint. It was featured in Season 8, Episode 7, where it spotlighted its blend of handmade Greek specials and American classics.
Some of the menu items featured on the show were the open-faced steak sandwich, souvlaki, and a bologna sandwich. Guy Fieri was particularly impressed by the fresh-baked bread used in the latter, which also contained an abundance of hot mustard and onions. Sophia's Restaurant has relocated since it appeared on the show, but fortunately, it still serves the same sandwich.
facebook.com/SophiasRestaurantBuffalo
(716) 248-1235
715 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14216
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Mulberry Italian Ristorante has been voted Buffalo's Best Italian Restaurant for five years in a row, according to its website. This impressive achievement speaks to how Mulberry showed up on Fieri's map for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
Found in Lackawanna, New York, the restaurant was recognized in Season 9, Episode 2, where Guy Fieri tried its meatballs — which were described as larger than a standard league baseball — mountain-high lasagna with sausage, chicken, and Parmesan ricotta, lobster ravioli, and hand-stuffed peppers. Sadly, it appears that the restaurant no longer offers the lobster ravioli, but it does have the other items and even offers a gluten-free version of its iconic lasagna.
(716) 822-4292
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna, NY 14218
Eva's European Sweets
Eva's European Sweets has served authentic Polish cuisine as well as homemade European-style desserts for over 25 years. The restaurant has been serving customers in Syracuse, New York, for 28 years. The eatery appeared in Season 16, Episode 9, of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," aptly named "Eurocentric," where some of the highlighted dishes included potato pancakes — served with a gravy that received praise from Guy Fieri — and locals recommended both pierogies and savory kielbasa.
The Polish restaurant boasts 10 different kinds of pierogies, most of which are savory, with a few sweet options and a seasonal option. On its menu, Eva's also recognizes its Hungarian-style placki as being featured on the show. This consists of four potato pancakes that are topped with sour cream and a slightly spicy ground beef-tomato sauce made with peppers and onions.
(315) 487-2722
1305 Milton Ave, Syracuse, NY 13204
The Pit Stop Restaurant
The Pit Stop Restaurant has been run by the Rubano family in Merrick, New York, for over 20 years. The restaurant promises a unique culinary experience, complete with homemade dishes crafted with high-quality ingredients, as spotlighted in Season 11, Episode 5, of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
While visiting the restaurant, Guy Fieri tried the Cuban sandwich, which contained pulled pork and Virginia ham, as well as the stuffed spaghetti squash topped with fresh mozzarella and homemade marinara sauce. As per its current menu, both the Cuban sandwich (which is technically a Cuban panini) and the spaghetti squash are still available, with the sandwich still receiving rave reviews from customers.
(516) 223-7799
1706 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566
Hildebrandt's
Hildebrandt's is an old-fashioned soda shop that serves American classics as well as Italian-influenced comfort food. Customers can enjoy frozen treats — including pints and quarts of ice cream — surrounded by a 1920s aesthetic. Besides the food, soda, and ice cream, Hildebrandt's also advertises that its customers can order custom cakes.
The restaurant starred in Season 11, Episode 11, of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." In the eatery's segment, Guy Fieri enjoyed the homemade butter pecan ice cream topped with whipped cream and a side of butterscotch. He also chowed down on the mozzarella sticks and cheesy pasta Asiago — just one of the many indulgent pasta specials on offer at Hildebrandt's.
(516) 741-0608
84 Hillside Ave, Williston Park, NY 11596
John's of 12th Street
John's of 12th Street is an Italian restaurant that has served diners in New York City since 1908. Traditional gravy and red-sauce Italian food have been its specialty from the beginning, all made with top-notch ingredients.
The restaurant was featured on Season 13, Episode 7, of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," titled "Global Traditions." In this episode, Guy Fieri tried the veal meatballs covered in savory marinara sauce and noted that the Marsala wine used in the dish gave it the perfect amount of sweetness. The chef also thoroughly enjoyed the Tuscan ragu that was spread over the homemade pappardelle. If the Mayor of Flavortown's endorsement isn't enough, John's of 12th Street was also visited by Anthony Bourdain (who famously had an ongoing feud with Fieri) for the final episode of "Parts Unknown," in which he ate a spaghetti dish.
(212) 475-9531
302 E. 12th St, New York, NY 10003
Defonte's Sandwich Shop
Defonte's Sandwich Shop has spent over a century in Red Hook, Brooklyn. The restaurant boasts about particularly large sandwiches, available in classic varieties such as meatball Parmesan and a Cuban, as well as more unique varieties, such as the Golden Boy — a chicken Parmesan sandwich made with vodka sauce and prosciutto — and the classic Defonte's potato and egg sandwich.
The Brooklyn staple was featured in Season 13, Episode 11 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." In the episode, Guy Fieri tried the Sinatra Special and the roast beef sandwich. The chef especially enjoyed the steak pizzaiola and fresh mozzarella in the Sinatra Special and the roast beef sandwich, made with thinly sliced roast beef, fried eggplant, and mozzarella. Those who want to try either sandwich are in luck, as Defonte's still offers both on its menu.
(718) 625-8052
379 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub & Restaurant
Kitty Hoynes, an Irish pub, is located in Armory Square's historic Crown Building. The pub is named after the owner's mother, Catherine — also known by the nickname of Kitty — and has served customers for over 25 years. Kitty Hoynes' chef, Damien Brownlow, puts his own twist on Irish classics, relying on an abundance of locally-sourced ingredients to cook his dishes.
The pub made an appearance in Season 15, Episode 13, of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." During his visit, Guy Fieri tried the restaurant's Reuben fritters with honey mustard horseradish and Irish meatloaf, made with lamb, beef, and Irish white pudding. Fieri praised the flavor of the fritters in particular, and also liked the cabbage cream sauce and champ potatoes that came with the meatloaf. To try them out for yourself, be sure to visit Kitty Hoynes Tuesday through Saturday, as it is closed on Mondays and Sundays.
(315) 424-1974
301 W. Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13202
Byblos Mediterranean Cafe
Byblos Mediterranean Cafe first started serving Lebanese cuisine in downtown Syracuse back in 2010. Today, Byblos – which is named after the ancient city — uses fresh ingredients to cook traditional, family-style Lebanese recipes. It also serves a range of vegetarian and vegan options and highlights its gyros, falafel, and tabbouleh as specialties, cooked fresh every day.
The restaurant is run by the Khabbaz family and was shown in Season 16, Episode 1, of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." While visiting Byblos, Guy Fieri thoroughly enjoyed the falafel sandwich. Food Network also highlighted the restaurant's walnut baklava — a traditional sweet pastry that's usually soaked in syrup or honey — which it makes in-house. Byblos offers catering and has even launched a food truck that visits events, parking lots, and neighborhoods around Syracuse.
(315) 478-3333
223 N. Clinton St, Syracuse, NY 13202
Pastabilities
While Guy Fieri may think that truffle oil is overused, he does highly recommend Pastabilities' hot tomato oil, known as Hot Tom. The chef tried it when he visited in Season 16, Episode 2, of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Hot Tom is even sold online, just in case you can't get to Syracuse to try it for yourself.
In addition to the hot tomato oil, Fieri tried Pastabilities' Wicked Chicken Riggies, a spicy chicken rigatoni, and the restaurant's duck bacon flatbread pizza. Pastabilities has served its seasonal menus — full of homemade pastas, sauces, salads, and the restaurant's iconic Stretch Bread — in Syracuse for over 40 years. On its website, the restaurant states that every dish is made from scratch. The pasta-themed restaurant also has a bakery located across the street that sells various kinds of Stretch Bread, specialty focaccias, and even food to take and make at home.
(315) 474-1153
311 S. Franklin St, Syracuse, NY 13202
Funk 'n Waffles
Funk 'n Waffles was started by two Syracuse University students after they started experimenting with their neighbor's waffle maker. The duo received positive feedback about the waffles during their parties, which grew so popular that they started offering a limo service to transport guests. One of the pair, Adam Gold, still serves up waffles in downtown Syracuse today.
The waffle restaurant was featured in Season 16, Episode 3, of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Guy Fieri, of course, tried the chicken and waffles from the restaurant with hot sauce syrup, praising its sweetness and crispiness. The chef also tried and enjoyed the Jive Turkey, which is a stuffing waffle with smoked turkey, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes. (In other words, it's Thanksgiving in a waffle.) The restaurant does serve more than just waffles, with salads, fries, sandwiches, fried chicken dishes, and other breakfast items. Some of the more interesting waffles on the menu include a chicken Parmesan waffle, bacon brie and basil, falafel waffle, and All Shook Up, which is stuffed with bacon and topped with bananas, honey, and peanut butter.
(315) 474-1060
307-13 S. Clinton St, Syracuse, NY 13202
Pies 'n' Thighs
Pies 'n' Thighs is a restaurant in Brooklyn that was founded by Sarah Sanneh and Carolyn Bane – two chefs who actually met while working together as cooks at a diner. The two chose to open the restaurant next to the Williamsburg Bridge and have served New Yorkers since 2006. Today, Pies 'n' Thighs serves classic American food but with a Southern twist.
The restaurant appeared in Season 16, Episode 8, of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," which focused on decadent dishes. During his time at Pies 'n' Thighs, Guy Fieri tried the restaurant's chicken and waffles, smoked pork sandwich, and the fittingly luxurious toffee pecan donut, which contains homemade toffee. While the chef seemed to enjoy all the dishes from Pies 'n' Thighs, he had particular praise for the light yet crispy waffles.
(347) 529-6090
166 S. 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Brindle Room
The Brindle Room, located in New York City, received high praise for its burger on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." However, the East Village eatery serves much more than just burgers, with a cozy bar that also offers creative cocktails.
The restaurant was featured in Season 19, Episode 3, of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," titled "Big Time Bites." Former "Chopped" contestant Jeremy Spector is the restaurant's founder, designing a menu that cooks its dishes from scratch. The joint's burger — which had cheddar cheese and onion on top of the patty – was declared delicious by Guy Fieri, but he also highlighted the restaurant's duck confit poutine, which consisted of duck confit and cheese curds on top of hand-cut fries. While the poutine doesn't seem to be on the restaurant's menu anymore, its entire menu still receives positive reviews from customers.
(646) 590-0274
647 E. 11th St, East Village, NY 10009