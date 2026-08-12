9 McDonald's Menu Items That Are Only Worth Ordering With One Specific Change
Anyone who has been to McDonald's knows how popular the chain and its food is, especially when they get stuck waiting in line to order in the drive-thru or restaurant. In fact, QSR Magazine reported that same-stores sales increased by 3.9% in the first quarter of 2026. On top of that, the restaurant has opened almost 250 locations over the last two years, bringing its total to 13,706 nationwide.
Despite how well-liked the eatery and most of its offerings are, that doesn't mean the chain's food can't be taken to the next level — especially if you're getting bored of having the same thing. All it takes is just one minor tweak, change, or addition to enhance the dish. That's why we decided to compile a selection of McDonald's menu items that are made especially order-worthy with one specific change. To learn more about our research and determination process, visit the methodology slide at the end of the article.
Switch the folded eggs for a fresh one
If you've ever visited McDonald's for breakfast then you know that depending on which sandwich you order, you will either get a scrambled folded egg or a round egg. What you might not know is that the folded eggs are precooked and come frozen, while the round eggs are freshly cracked then cooked.
Customers strongly advised switching out the folded egg for the fresher, round one on the sandwiches that come with it. "Honestly the real move is to get the McMuffin 'round egg' on other breakfast sandwiches. A McGriddle with (a) round egg tastes much better," a reviewer on Reddit emphasized.
Diners are supposed to be able to make the swap easily when ordering in person or customizing their meal at the kiosk or on the app. However, there were commenters who noted that at some locations the type of egg the sandwich comes with can only be switched out when ordering in person. Additionally, there were multiple people who highlighted that there are locations that have an upcharge fee for trading out the eggs, adding that the cost will vary depending on the region.
Order the fries with no salt
Anyone who has had McDonald's knows that the fast food chain is known for its fries. That's why it's not surprising that they've been recognized as one of the best-selling food items in McDonald's history. However, their popularity and reputation is also what makes it so disappointing when you're given your order, reach into the bag, grab a fry, and bite into only for it to be cold and soggy or stale.
One way that eaters have shared to fix the underwhelming experience and ensure that you receive fresh fries every time you order is to ask for them with no salt. This is also a way to make sure the side contains less sodium if that is a health concern for you. The restaurant even advertises on its website that ordering fries with no salt is an option for customers. However, it does note that there may still be small amounts of salt transferred from the bin or scoop.
"Used to work there, back when I was 16. They had to make a fresh batch for unsalted. Regardless, they are presalted anyway," an employee on Reddit explained. "They just add more salt after. So it is really just light salt." There were also some workers who complained about having to make no salt fries, claiming that they have to be dumped directly into the cardboard holder causing them to sometimes burn themselves. Additionally, some said that ordering no salt fries to ensure they're fresh is a waste of time as new fries are made every five to seven minutes, which some reviewers did not believe citing multiple lackluster experiences they've had.
Switch out the burger buns for steamed buns
The burgers from McDonald's come with one of two buns based on which one you choose. The Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe, and Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese come with a sesame seed bun. Meanwhile, a McDouble, Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and Hamburger come with a regular bun — which is typically toasted.
Chef Mike Haracz, a former corporate chef for the fast food chain, shared a way to get a better McDonald's burger with one simple request. He explained on TikTok that all you have to do is switch out the burger bun for the steamed one that comes on the Filet-O-Fish, recommending the swap specifically on the Double Cheeseburger and McDouble.
Diners on Reddit also endorsed the change, and advised getting the McChicken with a steamed bun as well. "Just tried ordering a cheeseburger with the Filet-O-Fish steamed bun as I love the bun and it turned out alright," one Reddit user shared. "I know it DOESN'T look appetizing but it was very fluffy and light unlike the normal burger bun." A YouTuber who tried the restaurant's Cheeseburger with a steamed bun agreed that it was fluffier, adding it also tasted fresher and told others they needed to try it.
Add sauce to the McChicken for more flavor
The McChicken from McDonald's is a crunchy chicken patty that is topped with shredded lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on a toasted bun. It is also one of the items that is offered on the chain's under $3 menu. If you're thinking that the sandwich sounds fairly basic based on its ingredients, then it appears that some customers would agree as they recommended adding multiple of the restaurant's sauces to the sandwich to enhance its flavor.
"So what I like to do is order the McChickens with no mayo and then choose what sauces I want to have," one Reddit user explained. "Usually one of them is going to be buffalo but I also recommend the honey mustard and BBQ." Eaters also strongly suggested adding Mac sauce to the McChicken, with one Redditor referring to it as "an out of body experience."
However, it was noted by some people that the sauce can't be added through the app and, depending on the location, will come with a fee to add or get a side of. Additionally, one reviewer advised others to try adding the chain's tartar sauce to the sandwich, while another said to pair it with the creamy chili sauce.
Swap out the Steak, Egg, and Cheese Bagel for a biscuit
One of the options that McDonald's offers for breakfast is its Steak, Egg, and Cheese Bagel, which is made with a butter toasted bagel, steak patty, folded egg, American cheese, and grilled onions topped with breakfast sauce. What is the breakfast sauce that comes on the sandwich? Chef Mike Haracz shared on TikTok that it is a mayonnaise base with lemon juice, cheddar cheese powder, buttermilk powder, liquid smoke, autolyzed yeast extract, and other herbs and spices. If you're not a huge bagel fan then fear not because one genius McDonald's breakfast ordering trick is to swap the bread used on the sandwiches.
For the Steak, Egg, and Cheese Bagel specifically, a diner on Reddit recommended switching out the bagel for a biscuit. "The biscuit soaks up that wonderfully mysterious steak and mayo sauce. But it's hearty enough it also doesn't get soggy," they explained. "Legit my favorite thing at McD when I feel like a weekend treat." Someone who was already a fan of the sandwich after hearing about the bun trade emphasized that they needed to try it. Meanwhile, a user on Facebook stated that the Steak, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit was way better than the bagel. A Redditor did note that they would only order the switch on the kiosk to ensure they get it for free. However, we are unsure if that method actually works.
Add a hashbrown to the breakfast sandwiches
This next change is one that is supposed to have the ability to be used universally on the multitude of options that the chain offers when it comes to breakfast sandwiches. From biscuits and McMuffins to MGriddles and bagels, customers said the hack works on all of them and highly recommended it.
All you have to do is order your desired sandwich and a hashbrown then put the crispy, golden-brown potato patty into the sandwich. Diners highlighted this hack as being especially good on the McMuffins and McGriddles. "I can't have a sausage egg McMuffin without adding a hash brown," a reviewer on Reddit emphasized. There was even a poster on Facebook who used a hashbrown-enhanced sausage egg McMuffin as a pick-me-up after they got a flat tire on the highway. "Honestly, it is an elite upgrade and I'm not too upset that my tire went flat," the user said. "If you haven't tried it, try it. If you have, you already know." If you're feeling a little extra hungry and are willing to spend the money, there were also multiple people who advised getting two hashbrowns, one to put in the sandwich and one to enjoy separately.
Sub tartar for Mac sauce on the Filet-O-Fish
The Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's is made with a patty of Alaskan Pollock, American cheese, and tartar sauce on a steamed bun. There is a sauce swap that customers can make on the fish sandwich that makes it even tastier. It is also another change that was recommended by Chef Mike Haracz on TikTok. He explained that all you have to do is sub the tartar sauce that comes on the sandwich for Mac sauce. Although, he did note that if you want the sandwich to come with an equal of Mac sauce to the tartar it usually comes with then you need to ask for two pumps. "Mac sauce on a Filet-O-Fish is delightful," Haracz emphasized. "I highly recommend it."
A reviewer on Facebook who tried the swap called it beautiful and stated that it added more flavor to the sandwich, describing it as like the tartar sauce but mixed with a chipotle aioli. Additionally, a poster on TikTok was blown away by the combo and went as far to say it was the best thing they've ever had in their life, adding they would definitely be ordering it again.
Take your Spite to the next level
It is a fairly well known fact that McDonald's Sprite is very popular with customers due to how crispy it is. You might be wondering, what makes the restaurant's soda so crispy? A franchise owner explained to Reader's Digest that the chain's water goes through four different levels of filtration and is pre-chilled before being mixed with the soda's syrup. He added that the water filters are changed and the systems are checked by Coca-Cola at least every six months. On top of that, a sensory scientist told the publication that the salt in the restaurant's food may also play a part in enhancing the soda due to the interaction of sweet and savory.
Despite being so highly enjoyed by itself, some eaters take the soda's flavor to the next level by turning it into what they call Cotton Candy Sprite. A poster on Reddit explained that in order to make the cotton-candy-flavored drink all others have to do is ask for three pumps of French vanilla syrup to be added to their Sprite. One Redditor went as far as calling the variation the "best sprite ever." In fact, the hack became so popular on social media and with customers that it received coverage from multiple publications. However, it is important to note that this change cannot be ordered on the app and needs to be ordered at the restaurant.
Ask for Filet-O-Fish cooked to order
What is worse than soggy or stale fries? An old fish patty that has been sitting for too long before you're served it. However, not to worry as there are magic words that'll get you a fresh Filet-O-Fish sandwich every time. All customers have to do is ask for it to be made fresh.
To be more specific, employees in one Reddit discussion said that you have to ask for the sandwich to be "cooked to order." They even broke down the process, explaining that after the request the fish should then be dropped into the oil and cooked for around 3 ½ minutes before the bun is put in the steamer for 12 seconds and the sandwich is assembled. A different employee clarified that typically the protein components are kept in heated drawers while waiting to be ordered then assembled, packaged, and placed in a heated landing zone. They noted that the items are only truly made fresh when it comes with specific requests, like their burger being made with no seasoning or the fish filet being cooked fresh, otherwise they're thrown away every 20 to 40 minutes.
Customers emphasized that getting the fish made to order is the only right way to get it. "A fresh out of the fryer filet just slaps," one person declared on Reddit.
Methodology
To compile the McDonald's menu items that are only worth ordering with one specific change, we first started by combing through different food enhancements that customers on discussion forums like Reddit and Facebook recommended. We also looked for ones that were shared by local and national publications.
From there, we cut down the list by determining which ones truly only required one change and which ones needed customers to alter the menu item in more than one way. Additionally, we did our best to check that each of those changes were actually capable of being made whether on the app or at the restaurant itself. We also wanted to ensure that the hacks were popular with customers, so we looked for reviews and customers' opinions on them. After that, we narrowed it down to the ones that met those criteria and made our list.