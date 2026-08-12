9 McDonald's Menu Items That Are Only Worth Ordering With One Specific Change

Anyone who has had McDonald's knows that the fast food chain is known for its fries. That's why it's not surprising that they've been recognized as one of the best-selling food items in McDonald's history. However, their popularity and reputation is also what makes it so disappointing when you're given your order, reach into the bag, grab a fry, and bite into only for it to be cold and soggy or stale.

One way that eaters have shared to fix the underwhelming experience and ensure that you receive fresh fries every time you order is to ask for them with no salt. This is also a way to make sure the side contains less sodium if that is a health concern for you. The restaurant even advertises on its website that ordering fries with no salt is an option for customers. However, it does note that there may still be small amounts of salt transferred from the bin or scoop.

"Used to work there, back when I was 16. They had to make a fresh batch for unsalted. Regardless, they are presalted anyway," an employee on Reddit explained. "They just add more salt after. So it is really just light salt." There were also some workers who complained about having to make no salt fries, claiming that they have to be dumped directly into the cardboard holder causing them to sometimes burn themselves. Additionally, some said that ordering no salt fries to ensure they're fresh is a waste of time as new fries are made every five to seven minutes, which some reviewers did not believe citing multiple lackluster experiences they've had.