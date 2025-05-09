What Exactly Is McDonald's Secret Menu Cotton Candy Sprite?

Rumblings of this secret menu item aren't new. Posts about the Cotton Candy Sprite can be found online as early as December 2024, and some commenters say they've been adding French vanilla to their Sprite for years. However, the hack has become much more popular this spring, taking over the internet and receiving both praise and criticism in the process.

While lovers of the drink think it tastes tremendous and have been quick to recommend it to others, the trick has also garnered some naysayers who believe the combo has way too much sugar, an unappetizing flavor, or doesn't resemble the taste of cotton candy whatsoever. Among these negative takes, those who say the drink is too sweet are likely the most validated, seeing as soda fountain machines already use flavored syrup — which can sometimes make the drink taste sweeter than in a can or bottle. This means that adding even more syrup could be overwhelming to those who don't have a high sugar tolerance. So, while the drink certainly won't be for everyone, it could be perfect for the McDonald's fan looking for a new twist on the classic lemon-lime soda.