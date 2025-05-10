The Sauce Swap That Makes For A Tastier McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

The Filet-o-Fish is up there with the Big Mac as one of McDonald's classic sandwiches, even debuting nationwide three years before the franchise's signature burger in 1965. The iconic fast food chain always keeps the Filet-o-Fish on the menu, and it's been topped with tartar sauce since the beginning. But one of several McDonald's ordering hacks you'll wish you knew sooner shakes up the Filet-o-Fish by swapping out its tartar sauce for Big Mac sauce.

Word has been out for a while about what's in the supposedly secret Mac sauce, which often gets compared to Thousand Island. A look at the tangy and mildly sweet sauce's ingredients reveals the Filet-o-Fish hack actually isn't that unusual, since it can be viewed as leveling up its traditional topping. Here's why. McDonald's then-executive chef shared the Mac sauce's ingredients in a 2012 video: mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, yellow mustard, white wine vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Tartar sauce is often based around mayo and sweet pickle relish, and McDonald's version also contains onions, vinegar, capers, and parsley. It shares two of the Mac sauce's three base ingredients — mayo and pickle relish — and they both have forms of onion and vinegar. So you can think of Mac sauce as McDonald's tartar sauce with a boost from mustard, plus a couple of spices for a more complex flavor.

Another former McDonald's corporate chef has talked up the Filet-o-Fish hack on TikTok, calling it "delightful" and "money." He's also helpfully let people know they should ask for two shots of Mac sauce, since its gun dispenses less than the tartar sauce gun.