The Simple Filet-O-Fish Hack To Create A Classic Pub Meal On A Bun

The ever-delicious "Big Mac" or "Chicken McNuggets" probably come to mind when you think of McDonald's. You're probably planning your next trip to the Golden Arches with a side of crispy french fries and a refreshing soda to wash it all down. While these popular items are fan favorites, other options on the menu appease people who crave protein that hails from the sea — and that's where the famous Filet-O-Fish comes in.

This item was added to the McDonald's menu in 1965 after Ohio native franchise owner Lou Groen brought the idea to the table several years earlier. It's become a staple on the menu for its flavor, simple ingredients, and an alternative option that doesn't contain chicken or beef. Even though the masses enjoy this simple item as served, some of us like to mix things up by taking things one step further. The Filet-O-Fish has become the target not only because it's tasty but also because it can easily be turned into a British pub classic like fish and chips. All you need is one addition: french fries.