The Simple Filet-O-Fish Hack To Create A Classic Pub Meal On A Bun
The ever-delicious "Big Mac" or "Chicken McNuggets" probably come to mind when you think of McDonald's. You're probably planning your next trip to the Golden Arches with a side of crispy french fries and a refreshing soda to wash it all down. While these popular items are fan favorites, other options on the menu appease people who crave protein that hails from the sea — and that's where the famous Filet-O-Fish comes in.
This item was added to the McDonald's menu in 1965 after Ohio native franchise owner Lou Groen brought the idea to the table several years earlier. It's become a staple on the menu for its flavor, simple ingredients, and an alternative option that doesn't contain chicken or beef. Even though the masses enjoy this simple item as served, some of us like to mix things up by taking things one step further. The Filet-O-Fish has become the target not only because it's tasty but also because it can easily be turned into a British pub classic like fish and chips. All you need is one addition: french fries.
Use french fries to make a British classic
Okay, you might be thinking, "This isn't anything new," and you're not wrong. While McDonald's sandwiches can be paired with a side of French fries and a soda to make it a meal, it's how you use the fries and condiments with the sandwich that makes the difference.
Although it's hard to believe you can replicate a hearty dish like fish and chips at McDonald's, you can get pretty dang close. To start, order a Filet-O-Fish and a side of fries. Typically, the sandwich comes with a creamy tartar sauce, but if you really want to shake things up, try adding other condiments as well, including the famous Big Mac sauce. Then, add the fries to the sandwich, giving you the perfect bite of fish and fry in one go. After you try this hack, you'll never return to eating McDonald's meals the same way again.