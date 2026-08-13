Customers Say These Are The 5 Best New Fast Food Burgers Of 2026 So Far

In February, Burger King updated its iconic Whopper for the first time in 10 years after listening to customer complaints. The goal? Bringing back customers who'd lost their love of Whoppers.

The chain focused on improving the texture of the bun and the presentation of the burger. The bun got bigger and better, and the burger now comes in a sturdy cardboard box instead of a paper wrapper. The burger comes with the same toppings and the same flame-grilled beef patty, with slight tweaks to the mayo.

The chain's efforts appear to be paying off. In May, Burger King reported better-than-expected earnings and improved Whopper sales. Customer feedback has been strong, too. "I have eaten more of the new Whoppers in the last 2 weeks than I ate all of last year," wrote one Redditor. "It was reminiscent of when fast food tasted better," claimed another Reddit poster. "I'm on the Whopper train."

Some reviewers said the changes were barely noticeable — but for Burger King, that was the point. "You don't want to just tear up the playbook and start all over," Tom Curtis, President of Burger King US and Canada, told CNN. "It's like we're putting our famous iconic burger in a tuxedo instead of a leisure suit."

While franchisees were warned not to pass costs to customers, prices vary considerably from location to location. Some locations sell Whoppers for around $5, but a Whopper with cheese can cost over $9 in pricier spots.