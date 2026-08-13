KFC Vs Chick-Fil-A: The Chain Chicken Sandwich That's (Technically) Healthier

When people are on a health kick fried chicken is often one of the first meal choices to get a pink slip, but assuming it's all bad for you is adhering to the biggest fried food myth out there — it's not the worst dietary decision you could make. Granted, there are certainly healthier options than a fried chicken sandwich, but the heart wants what it wants and if your choice is between KFC and Chick-fil-A there's one chicken sandwich that is arguably better for you.

Comparing nutritional information right from the horse's mouth (each company's website), there are some significant differences between each chain's chicken sandwich. The first is the calorie count. The Colonel's chicken is loaded with herbs and spices and weighs in at 650 calories, whereas Chick-fil-A offers a lighter option at just 420. Those extra calories are partly due to fat content, as KFC boasts 35 grams of total fat versus Chick-fil-A's 18 grams.

When it comes to sodium, KFC's 1,260 milligrams per sandwich looks slightly more appealing than Chick-fil-A's 1,460 milligrams. However, when cholesterol enters the equation, Chick-fil-A wins again with 70 milligrams versus KFC's 90 milligrams. They both essentially fall flat on the fiber front, with each chain offering one measly gram per sandwich.

Although Chick-fil-A seems like a clear winner, it ultimately boils down to what you prioritize in your diet. If low-sodium is a must, a freshly fried KFC chicken sandwich would win. Yet, if caloric intake and fat content are your main concerns, Chick-fil-A is the better choice. Of course, there are ways to customize your order to improve the nutritional content of your fast food meal.