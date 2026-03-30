How To Order Freshly Fried KFC Chicken Every Time, According To Reddit

If you've ever had KFC (fka Kentucky Fried Chicken), you probably know the chicken is at its best when it's fresh out of the fryer. The longer it sits out after being cooked, the more that delicious oil will congeal into a soggy, disgusting mess. Frankly, if you've only ever tried old and cold KFC you'd be forgiven for writing off the fast food chain for good. Food waste ethics aside, nobody wants to eat old KFC, so you're better off vying for a fresh bucket.

Unfortunately, getting fresh chicken at KFC isn't quite as easy as simply asking for it at the drive thru. Although fried chicken has become practically synonymous with fast food in the 21st century, the two really aren't very good bedfellows. Fried chicken takes a long time to cook properly. It was a real innovation in the 1950s when pressure fryers were invented, as they reduced the cook time dramatically. Even with the use of industrial pressure fryers, KFC employees say it can take upwards of 30 minutes for a fresh batch of chicken to finish.

The way KFC gets you your food faster than that is by keeping cooked chicken on hand and simply rotating through it, but that's exactly why more often than not KFC chicken isn't fresh (which helps explain why KFC ranks so low on the fast food chicken chain). To ensure you get fresh food at KFC, Redditors say you can either go at peak hours when food is rotating out the door quickly or call ahead and ask when the next batch will be made. "Your best bet is go right at opening," one Redditor advised. "Sometimes right before supper because a rush is coming and they'll have new chicken."