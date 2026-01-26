You Can Stop Believing These 11 Myths About Fried Food

Fried food is an indelible part of our eating culture. Despite the rise in nutritional awareness and dietary conscientiousness, the oil-drenched, crunch-ifying method of cooking doesn't seem to be going anywhere. As of 2024, almost three-quarters of restaurants in the U.S. still had fried items on their menu, staying strong across cultures and cuisine styles. It seems every state has its signature fried chicken or deep-fried dessert. Even as a matter of internet discourse, fried food remains evergreen and relevant.

It seems there's a realization that, despite the justifiable health concerns, fried food will always be part of our collective gastronomy. How can you remove standards like French fries, chicken and waffles, empanadas, falafel, and onion rings from our finger-lickin' landscape? However, there are movements to change either how we fry food or what we're frying. Annual air fryer sales have surged, while fried vegan meals and snacks are on the up. It all feels part of this big zeitgeisty rethink of what we consume.

That said, reevaluations require facts — not stigmas. There are many common perceptions about fried food, some of which are based in truth, and some that aren't. Folks may even abstain from fried favorites altogether just to play it safe. But why deny yourself some soul satisfaction based on faulty intel? Myths are made to be dispelled. To start, here are 11 misconceptions about fried food.