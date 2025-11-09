The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Every State
Few foods hold the kind of comfort food magic that fried chicken possesses. It's a phenomenon hard to capture in words, the mix of emotions and nostalgia and simple pleasure of taste that reaches so deep into one's soul, and just utterly satisfies. Fried chicken is the golden-crusted go-to classic. It's the dish grandma made, then passed down to your mom, and remains the meal that calls your memory sweetly back to Sunday suppers around the family's kitchen table. If you close your eyes, maybe you can still smell the aroma and hear the crackle and sizzle of oil meeting flour and fowl.
Fried chicken consistently ranks as a staple on lists of all-time great comfort foods. That appreciation has manifested itself in menus across America, where chefs have opened their imaginations to cook fried chicken in every conceivable way. From Nashville hot to Korean-style, and even Halal-friendly and gluten-free, fried chicken is having a moment. Yet, for all the creative twists, many still believe the old-fashioned version still rules the roost. It is definitely a debate that ruffles feathers, so we said, "Cluck It!" and set out to see for ourselves.
Our picks are based on regional reputation, local acclaim, and, of course, reviews that confirmed the bird served meets that high bar and unmistakable combination of crispy skin and tender, flavorful meat. These are the restaurants locals swear by as the real-deal fried chicken legends of America.
Alabama: G's Country Kitchen
One bite of G's Country Kitchen fried chicken and you will understand why locals call it the best in Alabama. This Huntsville favorite takes juicy chicken fried to the very edge, achieving that perfect telltale crunch before seasoning it just right. G's has earned top local votes, and loyal fans swear by it. Try the fried chicken plates and wings, served crisp, tender, and made fresh to order.
(256) 533-3034
2501 NW Oakwood Ave #5, Huntsville, AL 35810
Alaska: Mama Carol's Soulfood Events & Catering
Thousands of miles from the Deep South, Mama Carol's proves that true soul food can travel. This family-run Anchorage spot has been dishing out the kind of fried chicken that warms you to your bones since the late '80s. Each piece is cooked to order, golden, juicy, and seasoned with the same Southern love that's fed generations. Try the Southern fried chicken and wings, plus all the soulful sides to match.
facebook.com/p/Mama-Carols-Soulfood
(907) 375-0494
341 Boniface Pkwy # B, Anchorage, AK 99504
Arizona: BirdHouse
Perched in the desert town of Page, Arizona, this laid-back chicken joint has soared to national fame, even landing itself among Yelp's Top 10 Fried Chicken Spots. The bird here is fried to a shattering crunch outside but somehow stays tender inside. Try the mix-and-match boxes of fried chicken (wings, thighs, legs, or breasts), with BirdHouse's signature dipping sauces and a side of fries, mac 'n cheese, or creamy cole slaw.
(928) 645-4087
707 N Navajo Dr, Page, AZ 86040
Arkansas: Monte Ne Inn Chicken
Bringing customers from near and far to its roost, Monte Ne Inn Chicken is a legendary spot that serves pan-fried chicken family-style. Locals and travelers alike line up here for endless platters of comfort food amid the restaurant's cozy, down-home atmosphere. Try Monte Ne's fried chicken, served with all the classic fixins, which are definitely appreciated, especially in these necks of the Alabaman woods.
(479) 636-5511
13843 AR-94, Rogers, AR 72758
California: Jim Dandy
Nestled in a no-frills Los Angeles neighborhood, Jim Dandy Fried Chicken proves that soulful flavor trumps flash. This humble counter spot has been a local secret for years, beloved for its spicy, juicy chicken that's fried to crisp, golden glory. Insider tip: The chicken is best chased with a side of fritters or rice and banana pudding. Whether you're in this part of town or not, Jim Dandy's chicken is the kind worth crossing Los Angeles for.
jim-dandy-fried-chicken.res-menu.com
(323) 779-5567
11328 Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Colorado: Wishbone
Family-owned for over five decades, The Wishbone in Westminster is where generations of Coloradans have fallen for real fried chicken. Each dinner plate of crispy yet tender fried chicken comes with rich gravy, golden toast, a pickle, honey, and that signature touch of homestyle love. Founded in the '60s, the restaurant's charm lies in its old-school hospitality and stick-to-your-ribs flavor. This just may be Westminster's best-kept secret.
(303) 465-6204
9701 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO 80260
Connecticut: Broasterant
Family-run Broasterant switches things up a bit, using a special pressure-frying technique so that the chicken stays juicy inside while crisping up beautifully outside. The best part? This technique is said to leave none of the greasy aftertaste some fried chicken recipes fall victim to. Each piece is marinated for deep flavor, then served alongside warm rolls or fries.
(860) 525-1155
630 Park St, Hartford, CT 06106
Delaware: Lettie's Kitchen
Lettie's Kitchen in Hockessin has turned family heritage into fried-chicken heaven. Mother-and-son duo Susan and Tom Alexander serve broasted chicken so good it has won multiple "Best of Delaware" awards. Each piece is crispy on the outside and impossibly tender inside, made fresh to order, and often paired with mac and cheese or slaw. Lettie's is comfort food crafted with love and legacy.
(302) 239-7816
1318 Old Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707
Florida: Kings Original
King's Original brings the heat to South Florida with fried chicken worthy of its royal name. Family-owned and halal-certified, this Trinidadian-inspired spot fries up chicken bursting with bold island spice. Crispy, fiery, and addictively flavorful, each golden piece comes with Southern-style sides like mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and slaw. You could say King's Original reigns supreme in the Sunshine State.
(954) 900-3673
7744 W Commercial Blvd, Lauderhill, FL 33319
Georgia: Jan's Fried Chicken
Jan's Fried Chicken in Uvalda has been serving Georgia delicious fried chicken for over four decades, one crunchy bite at a time. Jan's chicken has made no bones about aiming to give locals the best chicken experience, and loyal customers do swear it's the best in the state (with coleslaw and hand-cut fries rounding out the meal, of course). Jan's is doing one thing exceptionally well at that. For Jan's, "being chicken" is definitely not an insult.
facebook.com/people/Jans-Fried-Chicken
(912) 594-6911
2205 GA-56, Uvalda, GA 30473
Hawaii: Soul Chicken
Soul Chicken brings Korean-style fried chicken to paradise, and locals can't get enough of it. The chicken is double-fried for that perfect crunch, then tossed in yummy sauces, like honey garlic, yang nyeom, or fiery "Hell's Gate." Even takeout here stays crisp and juicy, somehow dodging that common pitfall of soggy on arrival when clucks are carried out. It's a cozy, family-run spot where it feels like the cooks are feeding friends. The must try here? The Korean fried chicken, of course.
(808) 800-6599
1095 Dillingham Blvd F1, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: The Wylder
At The Wylder, fried chicken might play second fiddle to the famed sourdough pizza, but don't sleep on it. Taking organic chicken breast and frying it to golden perfection, then serving it with mustard slaw, a warm biscuit, and honey butter that'll make you swoon, you could confidently say this cozy Boise restaurant leans into comfort food done right. Try the fried chicken with biscuit and honey butter, and maybe add some craft cocktails and scratch-made sides for good measure.
(208) 209-3837
501 W Broad St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Lothson's Karry Out
Since 1949, Lothson's Karry Out has been frying up some of the most beloved chicken in Illinois. This tiny carryout joint keeps things delightfully old-school, serving up small, flavorful chickens, lightly breaded, fried crisp, and matched with slaw, fries, and a roll with sweet butter. Locals plan their week around the limited hours. It's that good. Try the five-wing dinners, fries, slaw, rolls, and Louisiana hot sauce on the side.
(815) 756-4303
644 E Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL 60115
Indiana: Country Squire Carry Out
Going on nearly 60 years now and counting, Country Squire Carry Out has been Kokomo's fried chicken treasure. Family-owned and tiny as can be, this carryout spot specializes in perfectly broasted chicken. The menu's simple but loaded with comfort classics. Regulars rave about the friendly staff, generous portions, and the kind of flavor that only comes from a recipe perfected over generations. Try the broasted chicken dinners with coleslaw, potato wedges, and rolls.
facebook.com/p/Country-Squire-Carry-Out
(765) 453-6444
502 W Lincoln Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902
Iowa: Charlotte's Kitchen
Born from one man's memories of his beloved Grandma Charlotte's house, Charlotte's Kitchen started as a food truck and has grown into a beloved Iowa staple. The fried chicken tenders here are legit, characterized as being crisp on the outside, tender on the inside, and seasoned just right. Everything's made fresh, from the mac and cheese to the cheese curds and hand-cut fries. Try the fried chicken tenders with dipping sauces and fries. Maybe add a thick shake, you know, to shake things up a bit.
Various locations
Kansas: Chicken Mary's
Chicken Mary's has been serving fried chicken and considered royalty since the 1940s, long before Pittsburg proclaimed itself the "The Fried Chicken Capital of the World." Founded by German immigrants Joe and Mary Zerngast, the family-run restaurant built its legend on golden, buttery chicken served with coleslaw and German potato salad. The recipe hasn't changed much in 80 years, and locals wouldn't dare let it. Take your pick from buckets, family boxes, and chicken tenders with homestyle sides like coleslaw, baked beans, and onion rings.
(620) 231-9510
1133 E 600th Ave, Pittsburg, KS 66762
Kentucky: Merrick Inn Restaurant
Set in a historic manor house once home to thoroughbreds, Merrick Inn serves Kentucky tradition with classic style. The signature fried chicken is a hand-breaded half a bird that is fried until perfectly crisp. You could call this divine bird a Bluegrass classic. Want even more fried chicken fabulousness? Try the indulgent chicken and waffles at brunch, topped with smoked chili maple syrup, whipped cream, and fresh berries.
(859) 269-5417
1074 Merrick Dr, Lexington, KY 40502
Louisiana: Chicken On The Bayou & Boudin Shop
Chicken On The Bayou & Boudin Shop is a roadside shack doubling as a Cajun market, and its fried chicken steals the show. We have written about the breading tricks that keep fried chicken crispy for longer, but we want to know this shop´s secret to getting it that crispy in the first place! You could say it is chicken that sticks in your memory (and on your fingers). Try the fried chicken by the piece or bucket, or opt for tenders, and definitely with a biscuit.
(337) 667-6073
2942 Grand Point Hwy f, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
Maine: Crispy Gai
Our pick for Portland's hottest fried chicken spot isn't Southern. It's Thai! Crispy Gai takes fried chicken to another level with bold Southeast Asian twists. It is a win when you opt for the Hat Yai-style wings, thighs, or drums with a delicious topping of golden fried shallots. "Gai" means chicken in Thai, and in Portland, Maine, it now also translates as fried chicken bliss.
(207) 536-1017
90 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Bunny's Buckets & Bubbles
At Bunny's & Bubbles, fried chicken meets champagne under a blush-pink ceiling of bubble chandeliers. Boasting a menu with the core focus of fried chicken and champagne, Southern roots shine through every golden-crisp piece of primo poultry. And with gluten-free fried chicken options, Bunny's is clearly intent on keeping every customer happy.
(443) 708-3861
801 S Ann St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Massachusetts: Nan's Kitchen
Nan's Kitchen makes a strong case for convincing anyone that the most delicious fried chicken starts with the main ingredient. Case in point? Its chicken treats begin with bone-in, farm-to-table birds (antibiotic and hormone-free), marinated, dusted in semolina crust, and fried to perfection. As for the "Nansville Hot"? That adds Calabrian chili oil for a spicy Boston twist. Also, each meal champions local farms and sustainable sourcing, making this fried chicken something you can feel good about devouring.
Various locations
Michigan: Bishr Poultry & Food Center
Hidden inside a no-frills curb market, local stop Bishr Poultry quietly serves some of Detroit's best fried chicken. Fresh, halal birds are seasoned, battered, and fried to deep golden perfection, providing locals in the know with crunchy, juicy, and shockingly affordable meals. Locals swear by it, and once you taste it, you'll understand why this humble spot is fast gaining a cult following.
bishrpoultryfoodcenter.restaurants-info.com
(313) 892-1020
12300 Conant, Detroit, MI 48212
Minnesota: Bull's Horn Food and Drink
Bringing dive bar nostalgia back in style, dining at Bull's Horn Food and Drink feels like taking a step back in time. There are even neon beer lights and pull-tabs that just scream that vibey energy. But it is the fried chicken, consisting of perfectly seasoned wings (Buffalo or dry) and enjoyed best with fries "dirty-style," that really draws the crowds.
(612) 208-1378
4563 S 34th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Mississippi: The Old Country Store
Along Highway 61 sits The Old Country Store, where the legacy of founded "Mr. D" lives on. Mr. D may not have actually invented Southern fried chicken, his fare is so good you could almost fool customers into thinking he might have. This bustling buffet is known and beloved for its hot, golden pieces of chicken that are said to draw poultry-loving pilgrims from near and far, even crossing state lines for their fix. The additional pull of candied yams, greens, and cornbread only serve to further entice.
facebook.com/oldcountrystorelorman
(601) 437-3661
18801 Highway 61 South, Lorman, MS 39096
Missouri: Rosie Jo's Cafe
Rosie Jo's Cafe features fried chicken cooked to order and served piping hot. Rosie Jo herself founded the cafe with the desire to create an atmosphere where guests feel like family, and every meal evokes a sense of home. The chicken's crispy crust and juicy center have diners swearing that this is Ozark soul food perfected.
rosie-jos-cafe.restaurants-world.com
(417) 581-6047
1711 S 15th St, Ozark, MO 65721
Montana: Cross-The-Road Chicken Co.
Cross-The-Road Chicken Co. is a relatively new kid on the block in Bozeman's fried chicken world. This self described "snack van" takes sustainability seriously, proudly using locally sourced chicken and house-baked buns. It also has a secret weapon: koji. Try the Chuckleberry with huckleberry aioli or the spicy tenders with black garlic sauce. With a "Made With Love, Paid With Love" community program, the eatery is also showing great fried chicken can both taste — and do — good.
(406) 414-6090
319 N 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Dirty Birds
Downtown Omaha's Dirty Birds lives up to its name, serving up messy, indulgent, and downright delicious fried chicken on the daily. The fried chicken definitely takes center stage here, whether tucked in sandwiches, served whole, or paired with blackberry-brie pancakes in the must-try Chicken & Pancakes. One bite and folks understand why Dirty Birds is a Nebraska hot spot.
(402) 557-5558
1722 St Marys Ave, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: Farm Basket
For almost 45 years, Las Vegas locals have loved Farm Basket's fried chicken. Relying on its original recipes, this hometown favorite shines for its "Clucker Sandwich" and crispy chicken dinners fans grew up on. The tenders are still the star, with a side of fries for the nostalgia trip to be complete. It's comfort food, Vegas-style.
(702) 878-6343
6148 West Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
New Hampshire: Puritan Backroom
It is said the Puritan Backroom invented the chicken tender, and after one bite, you just may believe it. Since 1917, this family-run spot has served golden, hand-breaded tenders with just the right amount of crave-worthy crunch. Choose plain, spicy, or coconut-crusted chicken tenders, and maybe even throw a curveball in the mix and opt for the fried chicken tenders parmigiana, served over a bed of pasta.
(603) 669-6890
245 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104
New Jersey: Peck Peck Chicken
Korean-style fried chicken wings rule the roost at Peck Peck Chicken. Each batch here is double-fried, resulting in its iconic crisp skin, then tossed in sauces that range from savory soy garlic to fiery sweet-and-spicy. The real star of the Peck Peck show is the wings. Pair them with house-made dipping sauces, like wasabi mayo and honey spice, and all your previous peckishness with be utterly satisfied.
(201) 530-5858
250 Degraw Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666
New Mexico: Frank's Famous Chicken & Waffles
Frank's Famous Chicken & Waffles brings Southern comfort to New Mexico with its fried chicken. Crisp, peppery, and golden, some prefer to enjoy it as tenders, but it is actually the perfect partner to its warm waffles. Relying on family recipes, Frank's has earned a solid fanbase in Albuquerque and beyond.
franksfamouschickenandwaffles.com
(505) 261-9458
400 Washington St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
New York: Charles Pan-Fried Chicken
To say fried chicken is deeply ingrained in Harlem history would be an understatement. This pairing is a saga that deserved to be shared, and you could say chef Charles Gabriel is its ideal storyteller. His pan-fried chicken delivers flavor that honors generations of Southern cooks. No deep fryer or shortcuts are allowed here (this chef swears by making crustacular fried chicken in a cast iron skillet). Served with sides like cornbread, mac and cheese, and yams, this fried chicken is the true taste of Harlem.
Various locations
North Carolina: Virlie's Grill
In the small North Carolina town of Pittsboro, locals flock to a little local spot in search of fried chicken that's hot, crisp, and perfectly seasoned. The crispy bird here is so popular, in fact, it often sells out before lunch is even over. What began decades ago as a neighborhood diner has now become a gathering place, and when the chicken's gone, that's all she wrote. But there's always more to come tomorrow, and locals will certainly be lined up.
(919) 542-0376
58 Hillsboro St, Pittsboro, NC 27312
North Dakota: Chalili's Chicken & Wings
Fargo's Chalili's Chicken & Wings brings a Haitian twist to classic fried chicken. Each piece is cooked fresh to order, made crispy, juicy, and kissed with house spice blends that keep regulars absolutely hooked. Combos at Chalili's come down-home classic sides, like golden plantains, mac and cheese, or biscuits, delivering each with a strange but successful mix of soulful comfort and island flair. It's earning praise from locals who've now sworn off the chains.
(701) 532-2599
318 N 10th St, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Mrs. Yoder's
Ohio's Amish Country has crowned a fried chicken queen, and Mrs.Yoder is her name. Since 1994, Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen has been serving up home-cooked meals and fried chicken that locals swear could rival grandma's (just don't tell her that). In fact, fried chicken is the star of this Amish restaurant's famous buffet. Locals and travelers alike line up for it, often enjoying it with a slice of homemade pie also famous, and for good reason.
(330) 674-0922
8101 State Route 241, Mt Hope, OH 44660
Oklahoma: Southern Belle Restaurant
All aboard for Oklahoma's most charming meal at the Southern Belle Restaurant, housed inside a restored 1940s passenger train car. The house specialty here is the marinated, hand-battered boneless chicken fried to golden glory, which devoted fans assure is worth the trip alone. Served with a zesty house-made dipping sauce, it's crispy, juicy, and a downright joy to eat. Add a slice of pie and toot toot! We will take a ticket to ride.
facebook.com/southernbelleheavener
(918) 658-8084
821 Highway 59 N, Heavener, OK 74937
Oregon: LoRell's Chicken Shack
Hidden inside Portland's Lloyd Center food court, LoRell's Chicken Shack is a hometown favorite that started as a humble wing cart. LoRell's slings Chicago-style wings that are massive, crunchy, and dusted with savory seasoning. Hot honey or "G sauce" adds the final kick, striking that ideal sweet-and-spicy balance that hardcore wing lovers are always on the chase for. Every order here is cooked fresh, so customers can expect their basket to arrive piping hot and perfectly crisp.
facebook.com/LoRellschicagochicken
(971) 804-6888
2201 Lloyd Center Food Court, Portland, OR 97232
Pennsylvania: Dean's Chicken & Seafood
Dean's Chicken & Seafood is beloved in Bucks County, especially winning hearts thanks to its homemade buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders, fried-to-order and served with house-made sauces. Owners Paul and Andrea Markert, lifelong restaurateurs, built the menu around fresh, scratch-made comfort food, which has clearly been a recipe for success.
(215) 230-8477
800 N Easton Rd, Doylestown, PA 18902
Rhode Island: The Chicken Coop Kitchen & Bar
The birds at Chicken Coop Kitchen & Bar are hand-breaded, juicy, and paired with a dizzying lineup of sauces and dry rubs. You could say these choices offer customers a menagerie of mouthwatering pairings for wings or tenders that ensure every bite lands just right. If brunch is your thing, go for the Chicken & Waffles, featuring tenders (of course) on a buttery Belgian waffle, layered with bacon and drizzled in coffee-infused maple syrup.
(401) 331-9464
1463 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919
South Carolina: Premium Exotic Catering (Bernard Hardison)
In South Carolina, fried chicken glory doesn't just come from restaurants. Our pick for SC best actually comes from online sensation and bonafide chef Bernard Hardison's backyard. Through his affiliated business, Premium Exotic Catering, Hardison has built a loyal following for his perfectly seasoned, golden-fried chicken cooked over open flames. His viral social media clips showcase not just food, but true Southern soul. Whether catering private events or serving crowds at festivals (follow online for locales), this chicken is backyard-born, Carolina-approved.
Various locations (mobile)
South Dakota: Botski's
Serving up fabulous fried chicken in Sioux Falls, Botski's has earned near-mythical status among locals for its hand-breaded birds. Every piece here, from the famous mixed-meat platters to the maple-kissed or hot honey-laced Chicken and Waffles, is fried golden and bursting with savory crunch. Reviewers consider it the best in the area.
(605) 271-5353
1914 S Sycamore Ave Unit 104, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Tennessee: Red's Hot Chicken
A Nashville native and classically trained chef, Eric "Red" White brings refined skill to the city's fiery favorite for fried chicken goodness. Both the tenders and the Chicken and Waffles pack balanced heat, juicy texture, and that unmistakable Tennessee tang, and the ability to choose your spice level for the tenders (from gentle "Southern" to full-blast "Nashville Fire") is even one more reason why devotees rank it among the best chicken in this country music town.
(615) 400-1454
115 27th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Aunt Irene's Kitchen
Chef Dresha Harrison's Aunt Irene's Kitchen is faith-driven soul food done right, proudly featuring family, flavor, and Southern warmth as the foundation to every bite. The Dallas favorite is best known for its crave-worthy wings, which come perfectly seasoned, fried to order, and served with a smorgasbord of sides flavoured with distinct Cajun-flair. With praise from the local press and loyal customer devotion, Aunt Irene's is sure to be around for quite a while.
(972) 878-5669
2802 Lagow St, Dallas, TX 75210
Utah: Chick Queen
Ever wonder what makes Korean fried chicken so crunchy? Chick Queen definitely knows. Earning an avid fan base from its unassuming digs inside Utah's Chinatown Plaza, Chick Queen reigns supreme in Salt Lake City with saucy, twice-fried Korean chicken that's equal parts crispy and sticky. Patrons can choose bone-in or boneless and dive into flavors like soy-garlic or spicy. Locals claim it as the best fried chicken in SLC.
(385) 229-4290
3390 S State St #14, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Vermont: The Cluckin' Cafe
From its humble food truck beginnings (the Rollin' Rooster) to now two brick-and-mortars with a side of statewide fame, The Cluckin' Cafe serves up Vermont's crispiest bird. Nicole and Scott Bower's brined, hand-breaded boneless thighs are fried to golden perfection and the Chicken and Waffles, drizzled with hot honey, are regularly raved about. Don't even get locals started about the Fried Chicken Poutine. What began as a driveway operation now fuels a fried chicken boom across the Green Mountain State.
Multiple locations
Virginia: BoBo's Fine Chicken
Don't be fooled by the drive-thru. BoBo's Fine Chicken is all scratch-made Southern excellence. The brined chicken here boasts a decadently dark caramel-colored crust and oh-so-juicy interior, finished with the signature BoBoQ sauce for a tangy Virginia kick. We think the key may be the family recipe passed down through generations that is infused in every crispy bite.
(757) 416-5595
3139 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Washington: Friday's
Seattle-area foodies are flocking to Friday's, a Korean fried chicken spot that takes its crunch quite seriously. Double-fried for that tantalizingly crispy exterior, each fried chicken item from the menu lets you mix and match sauces (soy garlic, spicy, cheesy Snow Rub, and more), and comes in generous portions. There is even a drive-thru, making satisfying those Friday's cravings easy ... any day of the week.
(253) 236-4197
1605 W Meeker St, Kent, WA 98032
West Virginia: DiRty BiRd
A Morgantown legend housed in a humble brick-corner shop, DiRty BiRd fries up chicken so juicy and delicious it has earned national recognition among America's best. The basic fried chicken boxes and classic Chicken and Waffles here show that simplicity needs no additional seasonings when flavor is this good. And it has a down-home vibe that keeps locals lining up.
(304) 284-9599
301 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505
Wisconsin: Marie's Soul Food
Make your way to Marie's Soul Food, where everyone's treated like a family member, and fed like one, too. This Madison gem is beloved for its fried chicken meals, seasoned to perfection and served with soul on the side. Each plate comes with classic fixins' and a tasty corn muffin.
(608) 405-5729
1637 Monroe St, Madison, WI 53711
Wyoming: Devils Tower View Cafe
With front-row views of Wyoming's iconic monument by the same name, Devils Tower View Cafe is a unique campground, cafe, and souvenir shop that serves up jaw-dropping scenery and equally unforgettable fried chicken. Freshly fried to order, the chicken here is legendary among travelers, especially perfect when enjoyed after a day of exploring the nearby park. Friendly owners, hearty portions, and its "hidden gem" charm make this the ultimate small-town stop worth the detour.
(307) 467-5737
476 Highway 24, Devils Tower, WY 82714
Methodology
So, what is the secret to great fried chicken? Well, the debate rages, and there are so many things to consider. To find the best fried chicken in every state, our research combined everyday customer reviews, local foodie buzz, and trusted media coverage to spotlight the bird biz in each state that truly delivers. We scoured online ratings, hometown news stories, and word-of-mouth recommendations to uncover those beloved places where crispy skin and juicy flavor reign.