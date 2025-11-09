The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Every State

Few foods hold the kind of comfort food magic that fried chicken possesses. It's a phenomenon hard to capture in words, the mix of emotions and nostalgia and simple pleasure of taste that reaches so deep into one's soul, and just utterly satisfies. Fried chicken is the golden-crusted go-to classic. It's the dish grandma made, then passed down to your mom, and remains the meal that calls your memory sweetly back to Sunday suppers around the family's kitchen table. If you close your eyes, maybe you can still smell the aroma and hear the crackle and sizzle of oil meeting flour and fowl.

Fried chicken consistently ranks as a staple on lists of all-time great comfort foods. That appreciation has manifested itself in menus across America, where chefs have opened their imaginations to cook fried chicken in every conceivable way. From Nashville hot to Korean-style, and even Halal-friendly and gluten-free, fried chicken is having a moment. Yet, for all the creative twists, many still believe the old-fashioned version still rules the roost. It is definitely a debate that ruffles feathers, so we said, "Cluck It!" and set out to see for ourselves.

Our picks are based on regional reputation, local acclaim, and, of course, reviews that confirmed the bird served meets that high bar and unmistakable combination of crispy skin and tender, flavorful meat. These are the restaurants locals swear by as the real-deal fried chicken legends of America.