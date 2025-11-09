The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Every State

Few foods hold the kind of comfort food magic that fried chicken possesses. It's a phenomenon hard to capture in words, the mix of emotions and nostalgia and simple pleasure of taste that reaches so deep into one's soul, and just utterly satisfies. Fried chicken is the golden-crusted go-to classic. It's the dish grandma made, then passed down to your mom, and remains the meal that calls your memory sweetly back to Sunday suppers around the family's kitchen table. If you close your eyes, maybe you can still smell the aroma and hear the crackle and sizzle of oil meeting flour and fowl.

Fried chicken consistently ranks as a staple on lists of all-time great comfort foods. That appreciation has manifested itself in menus across America, where chefs have opened their imaginations to cook fried chicken in every conceivable way. From Nashville hot to Korean-style, and even Halal-friendly and gluten-free, fried chicken is having a moment. Yet, for all the creative twists, many still believe the old-fashioned version still rules the roost. It is definitely a debate that ruffles feathers, so we said, "Cluck It!" and set out to see for ourselves.

Our picks are based on regional reputation, local acclaim, and, of course, reviews that confirmed the bird served meets that high bar and unmistakable combination of crispy skin and tender, flavorful meat. These are the restaurants locals swear by as the real-deal fried chicken legends of America.

Alabama: G's Country Kitchen

G´s Country Kitchen plate of fried chicken with sides of cornbread muffin mac and cheese and mashed potatoes and gravy mariusdagreat / Instagram

One bite of G's Country Kitchen fried chicken and you will understand why locals call it the best in Alabama. This Huntsville favorite takes juicy chicken fried to the very edge, achieving that perfect telltale crunch before seasoning it just right. G's has earned top local votes, and loyal fans swear by it. Try the fried chicken plates and wings, served crisp, tender, and made fresh to order.

gscountrykitchen.forumdas.com

(256) 533-3034

2501 NW Oakwood Ave #5, Huntsville, AL 35810

Alaska: Mama Carol's Soulfood Events & Catering

Mama Carol's Soulfood Events & Catering plate of fried chicken Sandee Rice / Facebook

Thousands of miles from the Deep South, Mama Carol's proves that true soul food can travel. This family-run Anchorage spot has been dishing out the kind of fried chicken that warms you to your bones since the late '80s. Each piece is cooked to order, golden, juicy, and seasoned with the same Southern love that's fed generations. Try the Southern fried chicken and wings, plus all the soulful sides to match.

facebook.com/p/Mama-Carols-Soulfood

(907) 375-0494

341 Boniface Pkwy # B, Anchorage, AK 99504

Arizona: BirdHouse

BirdHouse fried chicken basket with a fresh sliced lemon wedge birdhouseaz / Instagram

Perched in the desert town of Page, Arizona, this laid-back chicken joint has soared to national fame, even landing itself among Yelp's Top 10 Fried Chicken Spots. The bird here is fried to a shattering crunch outside but somehow stays tender inside. Try the mix-and-match boxes of fried chicken (wings, thighs, legs, or breasts), with BirdHouse's signature dipping sauces and a side of fries, mac 'n cheese, or creamy cole slaw.

birdhouseaz.com

(928) 645-4087

707 N Navajo Dr, Page, AZ 86040

Arkansas: Monte Ne Inn Chicken

Monte Ne Inn Chicken friend chicken plate with assorted sides of mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and corn montenechicken / Instagram

Bringing customers from near and far to its roost, Monte Ne Inn Chicken is a legendary spot that serves pan-fried chicken family-style. Locals and travelers alike line up here for endless platters of comfort food amid the restaurant's cozy, down-home atmosphere. Try Monte Ne's fried chicken, served with all the classic fixins, which are definitely appreciated, especially in these necks of the Alabaman woods.

monteneinnchicken.net

(479) 636-5511

13843 AR-94, Rogers, AR 72758

California: Jim Dandy

A pile of Jim Dandy fried chicken jimdandyfriedchicken / Instagram

Nestled in a no-frills Los Angeles neighborhood, Jim Dandy Fried Chicken proves that soulful flavor trumps flash. This humble counter spot has been a local secret for years, beloved for its spicy, juicy chicken that's fried to crisp, golden glory. Insider tip: The chicken is best chased with a side of fritters or rice and banana pudding. Whether you're in this part of town or not, Jim Dandy's chicken is the kind worth crossing Los Angeles for.

jim-dandy-fried-chicken.res-menu.com

(323) 779-5567

11328 Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90044

Colorado: Wishbone

Wishbone fried chicken with sides of mashed potatoes, gravy dipping sauce, and pickles f / Instagram

Family-owned for over five decades, The Wishbone in Westminster is where generations of Coloradans have fallen for real fried chicken. Each dinner plate of crispy yet tender fried chicken comes with rich gravy, golden toast, a pickle, honey, and that signature touch of homestyle love. Founded in the '60s, the restaurant's charm lies in its old-school hospitality and stick-to-your-ribs flavor. This just may be Westminster's best-kept secret.

wishbonerestaurant.com

(303) 465-6204

9701 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO 80260

Connecticut: Broasterant

Broasterant fried chicken on red plate with dinner roll broasterant / Instagram

Family-run Broasterant switches things up a bit, using a special pressure-frying technique so that the chicken stays juicy inside while crisping up beautifully outside. The best part? This technique is said to leave none of the greasy aftertaste some fried chicken recipes fall victim to. Each piece is marinated for deep flavor, then served alongside warm rolls or fries.

instagram.com/broasterant

(860) 525-1155

630 Park St, Hartford, CT 06106

Delaware: Lettie's Kitchen

Lettie's Kitchen fried chicken Lettie's Kitchen / Facebook

Lettie's Kitchen in Hockessin has turned family heritage into fried-chicken heaven. Mother-and-son duo Susan and Tom Alexander serve broasted chicken so good it has won multiple "Best of Delaware" awards. Each piece is crispy on the outside and impossibly tender inside, made fresh to order, and often paired with mac and cheese or slaw. Lettie's is comfort food crafted with love and legacy.

lettieskitchen.com

(302) 239-7816

1318 Old Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707

Florida: Kings Original

Kings Original fried chicken with potato skins and biscuit Kings Original / Facebook

King's Original brings the heat to South Florida with fried chicken worthy of its royal name. Family-owned and halal-certified, this Trinidadian-inspired spot fries up chicken bursting with bold island spice. Crispy, fiery, and addictively flavorful, each golden piece comes with Southern-style sides like mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and slaw. You could say King's Original reigns supreme in the Sunshine State.

kings-original.com

(954) 900-3673

7744 W Commercial Blvd, Lauderhill, FL 33319

Georgia: Jan's Fried Chicken

Jan's Fried Chicken fried chicken tray beside a tray of potato skins Jan's Fried Chicken / Facebook

Jan's Fried Chicken in Uvalda has been serving Georgia delicious fried chicken for over four decades, one crunchy bite at a time. Jan's chicken has made no bones about aiming to give locals the best chicken experience, and loyal customers do swear it's the best in the state (with coleslaw and hand-cut fries rounding out the meal, of course). Jan's is doing one thing exceptionally well at that. For Jan's, "being chicken" is definitely not an insult.

facebook.com/people/Jans-Fried-Chicken

(912) 594-6911

2205 GA-56, Uvalda, GA 30473

Hawaii: Soul Chicken

Hawaii Soul Chicken fried chicken with checkered napkin soulchickenhawaii / Instagram

Soul Chicken brings Korean-style fried chicken to paradise, and locals can't get enough of it. The chicken is double-fried for that perfect crunch, then tossed in yummy sauces, like honey garlic, yang nyeom, or fiery "Hell's Gate." Even takeout here stays crisp and juicy, somehow dodging that common pitfall of soggy on arrival when clucks are carried out. It's a cozy, family-run spot where it feels like the cooks are feeding friends. The must try here? The Korean fried chicken, of course.

soulchickenhawaii.com

(808) 800-6599

1095 Dillingham Blvd F1, Honolulu, HI 96817

Idaho: The Wylder

The Wylder fried chicken with sides of slaw and biscuit The Wylder / Facebook

At The Wylder, fried chicken might play second fiddle to the famed sourdough pizza, but don't sleep on it. Taking organic chicken breast and frying it to golden perfection, then serving it with mustard slaw, a warm biscuit, and honey butter that'll make you swoon, you could confidently say this cozy Boise restaurant leans into comfort food done right. Try the fried chicken with biscuit and honey butter, and maybe add some craft cocktails and scratch-made sides for good measure.

thewylderboise.com

(208) 209-3837

501 W Broad St, Boise, ID 83702 

Illinois: Lothson's Karry Out

Lothson's Karry Out fried chicken Lothson's Karry Out / Facebook

Since 1949, Lothson's Karry Out has been frying up some of the most beloved chicken in Illinois. This tiny carryout joint keeps things delightfully old-school, serving up small, flavorful chickens, lightly breaded, fried crisp, and matched with slaw, fries, and a roll with sweet butter. Locals plan their week around the limited hours. It's that good. Try the five-wing dinners, fries, slaw, rolls, and Louisiana hot sauce on the side.

facebook.com/lothsonskarryout

(815) 756-4303

644 E Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL 60115

Indiana: Country Squire Carry Out

Country Squire Carry Out fried chicken Country Squire Carry Out / Facebook

Going on nearly 60 years now and counting, Country Squire Carry Out has been Kokomo's fried chicken treasure. Family-owned and tiny as can be, this carryout spot specializes in perfectly broasted chicken. The menu's simple but loaded with comfort classics. Regulars rave about the friendly staff, generous portions, and the kind of flavor that only comes from a recipe perfected over generations. Try the broasted chicken dinners with coleslaw, potato wedges, and rolls.

facebook.com/p/Country-Squire-Carry-Out

(765) 453-6444

502 W Lincoln Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902

Iowa: Charlotte's Kitchen

Charlotte's Kitchen Fried Chicken takeaway box with fries and a side of dressing sauce _charlotteskitchen_ / Instagram

Born from one man's memories of his beloved Grandma Charlotte's house, Charlotte's Kitchen started as a food truck and has grown into a beloved Iowa staple. The fried chicken tenders here are legit, characterized as being crisp on the outside, tender on the inside, and seasoned just right. Everything's made fresh, from the mac and cheese to the cheese curds and hand-cut fries. Try the fried chicken tenders with dipping sauces and fries. Maybe add a thick shake, you know, to shake things up a bit.

charlotteskitchendsm.com

Various locations

Kansas: Chicken Mary's

Chicken Mary's fried chicken with sides of mashed potatoes and green beans Chicken Mary's / Facebook

Chicken Mary's has been serving fried chicken and considered royalty since the 1940s, long before Pittsburg proclaimed itself the "The Fried Chicken Capital of the World." Founded by German immigrants Joe and Mary Zerngast, the family-run restaurant built its legend on golden, buttery chicken served with coleslaw and German potato salad. The recipe hasn't changed much in 80 years, and locals wouldn't dare let it. Take your pick from buckets, family boxes, and chicken tenders with homestyle sides like coleslaw, baked beans, and onion rings.

chickenmarys1942.com

(620) 231-9510

1133 E 600th Ave, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Kentucky: Merrick Inn Restaurant

Merrick Inn fried chicken on white dinner plate themerrickinn / Instagram

Set in a historic manor house once home to thoroughbreds, Merrick Inn serves Kentucky tradition with classic style. The signature fried chicken is a hand-breaded half a bird that is fried until perfectly crisp. You could call this divine bird a Bluegrass classic. Want even more fried chicken fabulousness? Try the indulgent chicken and waffles at brunch, topped with smoked chili maple syrup, whipped cream, and fresh berries.

themerrickinn.com

(859) 269-5417

1074 Merrick Dr, Lexington, KY 40502

Louisiana: Chicken On The Bayou & Boudin Shop

Chicken on The Bayou & Boudin Shop fried chicken with ranch dipping sauce Chicken on The Bayou & Boudin Shop / Facebook

Chicken On The Bayou & Boudin Shop is a roadside shack doubling as a Cajun market, and its fried chicken steals the show. We have written about the breading tricks that keep fried chicken crispy for longer, but we want to know this shop´s secret to getting it that crispy in the first place! You could say it is chicken that sticks in your memory (and on your fingers). Try the fried chicken by the piece or bucket, or opt for tenders, and definitely with a biscuit.

boudinshop.com

(337) 667-6073

2942 Grand Point Hwy f, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

Maine: Crispy Gai

Crispy Gài fried chicken with side of dipping sauce and bright yellow background Crispy Gài / Facebook

Our pick for Portland's hottest fried chicken spot isn't Southern. It's Thai! Crispy Gai takes fried chicken to another level with bold Southeast Asian twists. It is a win when you opt for the Hat Yai-style wings, thighs, or drums with a delicious topping of golden fried shallots. "Gai" means chicken in Thai, and in Portland, Maine, it now also translates as fried chicken bliss.

crispygai.com

(207) 536-1017

90 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101

Maryland: Bunny's Buckets & Bubbles

Bunny's Buckets & Bubbles Fried Chicken Eggs Benedict dish Bunny's Buckets & Bubbles / Facebook

At Bunny's & Bubbles, fried chicken meets champagne under a blush-pink ceiling of bubble chandeliers. Boasting a menu with the core focus of fried chicken and champagne, Southern roots shine through every golden-crisp piece of primo poultry. And with gluten-free fried chicken options, Bunny's is clearly intent on keeping every customer happy.

bunnysbaltimore.com

(443) 708-3861

801 S Ann St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Massachusetts: Nan's Kitchen

Nan's Kitchen fried chicken plate with biscuits and gravy on picnic setup Nan's Kitchen / Facebook

Nan's Kitchen makes a strong case for convincing anyone that the most delicious fried chicken starts with the main ingredient. Case in point? Its chicken treats begin with bone-in, farm-to-table birds (antibiotic and hormone-free), marinated, dusted in semolina crust, and fried to perfection. As for the "Nansville Hot"? That adds Calabrian chili oil for a spicy Boston twist. Also, each meal champions local farms and sustainable sourcing, making this fried chicken something you can feel good about devouring.

nanskitchen.com

Various locations

Michigan: Bishr Poultry & Food Center

Bishr Poultry and Food Center Fried Chicken nicheplusfit / Instagram

Hidden inside a no-frills curb market, local stop Bishr Poultry quietly serves some of Detroit's best fried chicken. Fresh, halal birds are seasoned, battered, and fried to deep golden perfection, providing locals in the know with crunchy, juicy, and shockingly affordable meals. Locals swear by it, and once you taste it, you'll understand why this humble spot is fast gaining a cult following.

bishrpoultryfoodcenter.restaurants-info.com

(313) 892-1020

12300 Conant, Detroit, MI 48212

Minnesota: Bull's Horn Food and Drink

Bull's Horn Food And Drink fried chicken Bull's Horn Food And Drink / Facebook

Bringing dive bar nostalgia back in style, dining at Bull's Horn Food and Drink feels like taking a step back in time. There are even neon beer lights and pull-tabs that just scream that vibey energy. But it is the fried chicken, consisting of perfectly seasoned wings (Buffalo or dry) and enjoyed best with fries "dirty-style," that really draws the crowds.

bullshornfoodanddrink.com

(612) 208-1378

4563 S 34th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Mississippi: The Old Country Store

Old Country Store fried chicken Old Country Store. Lorman MS / Facebook

Along Highway 61 sits The Old Country Store, where the legacy of founded "Mr. D" lives on. Mr. D may not have actually invented Southern fried chicken, his fare is so good you could almost fool customers into thinking he might have. This bustling buffet is known and beloved for its hot, golden pieces of chicken that are said to draw poultry-loving pilgrims from near and far, even crossing state lines for their fix. The additional pull of candied yams, greens, and cornbread only serve to further entice.

facebook.com/oldcountrystorelorman

(601) 437-3661

18801 Highway 61 South, Lorman, MS 39096

Missouri: Rosie Jo's Cafe

Rosie Jo's Cafe fried chicken Vivia Durnell Weaver / Facebook

Rosie Jo's Cafe features fried chicken cooked to order and served piping hot. Rosie Jo herself founded the cafe with the desire to create an atmosphere where guests feel like family, and every meal evokes a sense of home. The chicken's crispy crust and juicy center have diners swearing that this is Ozark soul food perfected.

rosie-jos-cafe.restaurants-world.com

(417) 581-6047

1711 S 15th St, Ozark, MO 65721

Montana: Cross-The-Road Chicken Co.

cross the road fried chicken strip with dipping sauce crosstheroad.mt / Instagram

Cross-The-Road Chicken Co. is a relatively new kid on the block in Bozeman's fried chicken world. This self described "snack van" takes sustainability seriously, proudly using locally sourced chicken and house-baked buns. It also has a secret weapon: koji. Try the Chuckleberry with huckleberry aioli or the spicy tenders with black garlic sauce. With a "Made With Love, Paid With Love" community program, the eatery is also showing great fried chicken can both taste — and do — good.

crosstheroadmt.com

‪(406) 414-6090‬

319 N 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715

Nebraska: Dirty Birds

Dirty Birds fried chicken beside a dessert Dirty Birds / Facebook

Downtown Omaha's Dirty Birds lives up to its name, serving up messy, indulgent, and downright delicious fried chicken on the daily. The fried chicken definitely takes center stage here, whether tucked in sandwiches, served whole, or paired with blackberry-brie pancakes in the must-try Chicken & Pancakes. One bite and folks understand why Dirty Birds is a Nebraska hot spot.

dirtybirds69.com

(402) 557-5558

1722 St Marys Ave, Omaha, NE 68102 

Nevada: Farm Basket

Farm Basket Fried Chicken Farm Basket / Facebook

For almost 45 years, Las Vegas locals have loved Farm Basket's fried chicken. Relying on its original recipes, this hometown favorite shines for its "Clucker Sandwich" and crispy chicken dinners fans grew up on. The tenders are still the star, with a side of fries for the nostalgia trip to be complete. It's comfort food, Vegas-style.

farmbasket.restaurant

(702) 878-6343

6148 West Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 

New Hampshire: Puritan Backroom

Puritan Backroom Fried Chicken with Duck sauce Dipping sauce packet Puritan Backroom / Facebook

It is said the Puritan Backroom invented the chicken tender, and after one bite, you just may believe it. Since 1917, this family-run spot has served golden, hand-breaded tenders with just the right amount of crave-worthy crunch. Choose plain, spicy, or coconut-crusted chicken tenders, and maybe even throw a curveball in the mix and opt for the fried chicken tenders parmigiana, served over a bed of pasta.

puritanbackroom.com

(603) 669-6890

245 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104 

New Jersey: Peck Peck Chicken

Peck Peck Chicken fried chicken with rice thomasjayleecoach / Instagram

Korean-style fried chicken wings rule the roost at Peck Peck Chicken. Each batch here is double-fried, resulting in its iconic crisp skin, then tossed in sauces that range from savory soy garlic to fiery sweet-and-spicy. The real star of the Peck Peck show is the wings. Pair them with house-made dipping sauces, like wasabi mayo and honey spice, and all your previous peckishness with be utterly satisfied.

peckpeckchicken.com

(201) 530-5858

250 Degraw Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666

New Mexico: Frank's Famous Chicken & Waffles

Franks Famous Chicken & Waffles Fried Chicken Franks Famous Chicken&Waffles / Facebook

Frank's Famous Chicken & Waffles brings Southern comfort to New Mexico with its fried chicken. Crisp, peppery, and golden, some prefer to enjoy it as tenders, but it is actually the perfect partner to its warm waffles. Relying on family recipes, Frank's has earned a solid fanbase in Albuquerque and beyond.

franksfamouschickenandwaffles.com

(505) 261-9458

400 Washington St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

New York: Charles Pan-Fried Chicken

Charles Pan Fried Chicken, Inc. Fried Chicken with sides of cornbread and mac and cheese Charles Pan Fried Chicken, Inc. / Facebook

To say fried chicken is deeply ingrained in Harlem history would be an understatement. This pairing is a saga that deserved to be shared, and you could say chef Charles Gabriel is its ideal storyteller. His pan-fried chicken delivers flavor that honors generations of Southern cooks. No deep fryer or shortcuts are allowed here (this chef swears by making crustacular fried chicken in a cast iron skillet). Served with sides like cornbread, mac and cheese, and yams, this fried chicken is the true taste of Harlem.

charlespanfriedchicken.com

Various locations

North Carolina: Virlie's Grill

Virlie's Grill fried chicken with sides of biscuit mashed potatoes green beans and mini packet of butter wraltarheeltraveler / Instagram

In the small North Carolina town of Pittsboro, locals flock to a little local spot in search of fried chicken that's hot, crisp, and perfectly seasoned. The crispy bird here is so popular, in fact, it often sells out before lunch is even over. What began decades ago as a neighborhood diner has now become a gathering place, and when the chicken's gone, that's all she wrote. But there's always more to come tomorrow, and locals will certainly be lined up.

facebook.com/p/Virlies-Grill

(919) 542-0376

58 Hillsboro St, Pittsboro, NC 27312 

North Dakota: Chalili's Chicken & Wings

Chalili's Chicken & Wings fried chicken Chalili's Chicken&Wings / Facebook

Fargo's Chalili's Chicken & Wings brings a Haitian twist to classic fried chicken. Each piece is cooked fresh to order, made crispy, juicy, and kissed with house spice blends that keep regulars absolutely hooked. Combos at Chalili's come down-home classic sides, like golden plantains, mac and cheese, or biscuits, delivering each with a strange but successful mix of soulful comfort and island flair. It's earning praise from locals who've now sworn off the chains.

chalilis.co

(701) 532-2599

318 N 10th St, Fargo, ND 58102 

Ohio: Mrs. Yoder's

Mrs. Yoder's fried chicken Brandy Gleason / Facebook

Ohio's Amish Country has crowned a fried chicken queen, and Mrs.Yoder is her name. Since 1994, Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen has been serving up home-cooked meals and fried chicken that locals swear could rival grandma's (just don't tell her that). In fact, fried chicken is the star of this Amish restaurant's famous buffet. Locals and travelers alike line up for it, often enjoying it with a slice of homemade pie also famous, and for good reason.

mrsyoderskitchen.com

(330) 674-0922

8101 State Route 241, Mt Hope, OH 44660

Oklahoma: Southern Belle Restaurant

Southern Belle Restaurant fried chicken with sides of biscuit and mashed potatoes with gravy southernbellerestaurant / Instagram

All aboard for Oklahoma's most charming meal at the Southern Belle Restaurant, housed inside a restored 1940s passenger train car. The house specialty here is the marinated, hand-battered boneless chicken fried to golden glory, which devoted fans assure is worth the trip alone. Served with a zesty house-made dipping sauce, it's crispy, juicy, and a downright joy to eat. Add a slice of pie and toot toot! We will take a ticket to ride.

facebook.com/southernbelleheavener

(918) 658-8084

821 Highway 59 N, Heavener, OK 74937

Oregon: LoRell's Chicken Shack

LoRell's Chicken Shack fried chicken lorellschickenshack / Instagram

Hidden inside Portland's Lloyd Center food court, LoRell's Chicken Shack is a hometown favorite that started as a humble wing cart. LoRell's slings Chicago-style wings that are massive, crunchy, and dusted with savory seasoning. Hot honey or "G sauce" adds the final kick, striking that ideal sweet-and-spicy balance that hardcore wing lovers are always on the chase for. Every order here is cooked fresh, so customers can expect their basket to arrive piping hot and perfectly crisp.

facebook.com/LoRellschicagochicken

(971) 804-6888

2201 Lloyd Center Food Court, Portland, OR 97232

Pennsylvania: Dean's Chicken & Seafood

Dean's Chicken & Seafood fried chicken Dean's Chicken & Seafood / Facebook

Dean's Chicken & Seafood is beloved in Bucks County, especially winning hearts thanks to its homemade buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders, fried-to-order and served with house-made sauces. Owners Paul and Andrea Markert, lifelong restaurateurs, built the menu around fresh, scratch-made comfort food, which has clearly been a recipe for success. 

deanschicken.com

(215) 230-8477

800 N Easton Rd, Doylestown, PA 18902

Rhode Island: The Chicken Coop Kitchen & Bar

The Chicken Coop Kitchen & Bar fried chicken The Chicken Coop Kitchen & Bar / Facebook

The birds at Chicken Coop Kitchen & Bar are hand-breaded, juicy, and paired with a dizzying lineup of sauces and dry rubs. You could say these choices offer customers a menagerie of mouthwatering pairings for wings or tenders that ensure every bite lands just right. If brunch is your thing, go for the Chicken & Waffles, featuring tenders (of course) on a buttery Belgian waffle, layered with bacon and drizzled in coffee-infused maple syrup.

thechickencoopkb.com

(401) 331-9464

1463 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919

South Carolina: Premium Exotic Catering (Bernard Hardison)

Bernard Hardison and Premium Exotic Catering fried chicken being made on outdoor big backyard grill Bernard Hardison / Facebook

In South Carolina, fried chicken glory doesn't just come from restaurants. Our pick for SC best actually comes from online sensation and bonafide chef Bernard Hardison's backyard. Through his affiliated business, Premium Exotic Catering, Hardison has built a loyal following for his perfectly seasoned, golden-fried chicken cooked over open flames. His viral social media clips showcase not just food, but true Southern soul. Whether catering private events or serving crowds at festivals (follow online for locales), this chicken is backyard-born, Carolina-approved.

premiumexoticcatering.com

Various locations (mobile)

South Dakota: Botski's

Botski's Bar & Grill Sioux Falls fried chicken with sides of slaw french fries and toast Botski's Bar & Grill Sioux Falls / Facebook

Serving up fabulous fried chicken in Sioux Falls, Botski's has earned near-mythical status among locals for its hand-breaded birds. Every piece here, from the famous mixed-meat platters to the maple-kissed or hot honey-laced Chicken and Waffles, is fried golden and bursting with savory crunch. Reviewers consider it the best in the area.

botskis.net

(605) 271-5353

1914 S Sycamore Ave Unit 104, Sioux Falls, SD 57110 

Tennessee: Red's Hot Chicken

Red's hot chicken fried chicken reds_hotchicken / Instagram

A Nashville native and classically trained chef, Eric "Red" White brings refined skill to the city's fiery favorite for fried chicken goodness. Both the tenders and the Chicken and Waffles pack balanced heat, juicy texture, and that unmistakable Tennessee tang, and the ability to choose your spice level for the tenders (from gentle "Southern" to full-blast "Nashville Fire") is even one more reason why devotees rank it among the best chicken in this country music town.

redshotchicken.com

(615) 400-1454

115 27th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203

Texas: Aunt Irene's Kitchen

The Real Aunt Irene's Kitchen fried chicken in takeaway container with side of corn on the cob and toast The Real Aunt Irene's Kitchen / Facebook

Chef Dresha Harrison's Aunt Irene's Kitchen is faith-driven soul food done right, proudly featuring family, flavor, and Southern warmth as the foundation to every bite. The Dallas favorite is best known for its crave-worthy wings, which come perfectly seasoned, fried to order, and served with a smorgasbord of sides flavoured with distinct Cajun-flair. With praise from the local press and loyal customer devotion, Aunt Irene's is sure to be around for quite a while.

aikdallas.com

(972) 878-5669

2802 Lagow St, Dallas, TX 75210

Utah: Chick Queen

Chick Queen fried chicken in takeaway containers chickqueen.ut / Instagram

Ever wonder what makes Korean fried chicken so crunchy? Chick Queen definitely knows. Earning an avid fan base from its unassuming digs inside Utah's Chinatown Plaza, Chick Queen reigns supreme in Salt Lake City with saucy, twice-fried Korean chicken that's equal parts crispy and sticky. Patrons can choose bone-in or boneless and dive into flavors like soy-garlic or spicy. Locals claim it as the best fried chicken in SLC.

instagram.com/chickqueen.ut

(385) 229-4290

3390 S State St #14, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Vermont: The Cluckin' Cafe

The Cluckin' Cafe & Culinary Institute fried chicken The Cluckin' Cafe & Culinary Institute / Facebook

From its humble food truck beginnings (the Rollin' Rooster) to now two brick-and-mortars with a side of statewide fame, The Cluckin' Cafe serves up Vermont's crispiest bird. Nicole and Scott Bower's brined, hand-breaded boneless thighs are fried to golden perfection and the Chicken and Waffles, drizzled with hot honey, are regularly raved about. Don't even get locals started about the Fried Chicken Poutine. What began as a driveway operation now fuels a fried chicken boom across the Green Mountain State.

thecluckincafe.com

Multiple locations

Virginia: BoBo's Fine Chicken

BoBo's Fine Chicken fried chicken with sides of asparagus and mac and cheese BoBo's Fine Chicken / Facebook

Don't be fooled by the drive-thru. BoBo's Fine Chicken is all scratch-made Southern excellence. The brined chicken here boasts a decadently dark caramel-colored crust and oh-so-juicy interior, finished with the signature BoBoQ sauce for a tangy Virginia kick. We think the key may be the family recipe passed down through generations that is infused in every crispy bite.

bobosfinechicken.com

(757) 416-5595

3139 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 

Washington: Friday's

Friday's Korean fried chicken Galbi fridays.kent / Instagram

Seattle-area foodies are flocking to Friday's, a Korean fried chicken spot that takes its crunch quite seriously. Double-fried for that tantalizingly crispy exterior, each fried chicken item from the menu lets you mix and match sauces (soy garlic, spicy, cheesy Snow Rub, and more), and comes in generous portions. There is even a drive-thru, making satisfying those Friday's cravings easy ... any day of the week.

fridayswa.com

(253) 236-4197

1605 W Meeker St, Kent, WA 98032 

West Virginia: DiRty BiRd

DiRty BiRd fried chicken with biscuit wvubren / Instagram

A Morgantown legend housed in a humble brick-corner shop, DiRty BiRd fries up chicken so juicy and delicious it has earned national recognition among America's best. The basic fried chicken boxes and classic Chicken and Waffles here show that simplicity needs no additional seasonings when flavor is this good. And it has a down-home vibe that keeps locals lining up.

facebook.com/p/DiRty-BiRd

(304) 284-9599

301 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505

Wisconsin: Marie's Soul Food

Marie's Soul Food fried chicken with side of mac and cheese maries_soul_food1637 / Instagram

Make your way to Marie's Soul Food, where everyone's treated like a family member, and fed like one, too. This Madison gem is beloved for its fried chicken meals, seasoned to perfection and served with soul on the side. Each plate comes with classic fixins' and a tasty corn muffin.

mariessf.com

(608) 405-5729

1637 Monroe St, Madison, WI 53711 

Wyoming: Devils Tower View Cafe

Devils Tower View Campground & Cafe fried chicken with french fries Devils Tower View Campground & Cafe / Facebook

With front-row views of Wyoming's iconic monument by the same name, Devils Tower View Cafe is a unique campground, cafe, and souvenir shop that serves up jaw-dropping scenery and equally unforgettable fried chicken. Freshly fried to order, the chicken here is legendary among travelers, especially perfect when enjoyed after a day of exploring the nearby park. Friendly owners, hearty portions, and its "hidden gem" charm make this the ultimate small-town stop worth the detour.

dtvcampground.com

(307) 467-5737

476 Highway 24, Devils Tower, WY 82714 

Methodology

So, what is the secret to great fried chicken? Well, the debate rages, and there are so many things to consider. To find the best fried chicken in every state, our research combined everyday customer reviews, local foodie buzz, and trusted media coverage to spotlight the bird biz in each state that truly delivers. We scoured online ratings, hometown news stories, and word-of-mouth recommendations to uncover those beloved places where crispy skin and juicy flavor reign.

